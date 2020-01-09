76ers Trade Rumors: Robert Covington, Andre Iguodala and More Drawing Interest

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly looking into their past as they try to find help on the wings to bolster their roster.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Andre Iguodala and Robert Covington are among the names the Sixers have expressed interest in ahead of next month's trade deadline. Iguodala played for the Sixers from 2004-12 before being traded to Denver, while Covington was in Philly from 2014-2018, when he was sent to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

The Sixers have also expressed interest in Malik Beasley, Glenn Robinson III, Davis Bertans and E'Twaun Moore.

While Iguodala and Covington may be on the Sixers' wishlist, both seem exceedingly unlikely to happen. Iguodala remains in basketball purgatory as the Grizzlies attempt to find a team capable of taking on his $17.2 million salary. As February draws closer, it's becoming a virtual certainty that Iguodala will be bought out at the trade deadline—at which point he's been widely expected to sign with the Lakers or Clippers.

The Sixers are unlikely to have the trade capital to bring back Covington, who will be among the most coveted trade chips on the market. Covington is an ideal 3-and-D wing who has one of the best contracts in basketball. The Wolves could easily choose to hold onto him, but dealing him would probably require a combination of draft picks and young players.

Philly's most likely trade chip is Zhaire Smith, the 2018 first-round pick who is currently in the G League. A combination of Smith, Mike Scott and a first-round pick might be all the Sixers are willing to offer.

Beasley, Robinson, Bertans and Moore are more realistic targets but also do not move the needle as much from a basketball perspective.