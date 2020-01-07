Knicks Trade Rumors: Latest on Bobby Portis, Marcus Morris, Dennis Smith Jr.

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis, left, celebrates with forward Marcus Morris Sr. after hitting a basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New York Knicks' Marcus Morris, Bobby Portis and Dennis Smith Jr. are reportedly generating interest ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Tuesday the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams with an eye on Morris, while the Minnesota Timberwolves lead the group that could target Smith in the coming weeks.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

