Eagles' Zach Ertz Talks Playing Through Rib, Kidney Injuries; Hospitalization

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was held to two catches for 44 yards in his team's 17-9 wild-card loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday evening.

But it was a miracle that Ertz was playing at all.

The 29-year-old revealed postgame that he played through two rib fractures, a rib cartilage fracture and a kidney injury:

Ertz suffered the injuries in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys and missed the regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

As of Dec. 29, Ertz's season was expected to be over:

However, the three-time Pro Bowler progressed better than the Eagles could have hoped and was cleared to face the Seahawks:

While Philly lucked out on Ertz, injuries struck elsewhere. Quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a head injury in the first quarter and did not return, replaced by 40-year-old backup Josh McCown, but that's far from the extent of the Eagles' injury woes:

McCown threw for 174 yards on 18-of-24 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions and broke down in tears after the game. It was Ertz who consoled him:

Ertz was the Eagles' leading receiver this season with 960 yards and six touchdowns, including Sunday's playoff game.