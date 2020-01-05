Eagles' Zach Ertz Talks Playing Through Rib, Kidney Injuries; Hospitalization

Eagles' Zach Ertz Talks Playing Through Rib, Kidney Injuries; HospitalizationJanuary 6, 2020
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was held to two catches for 44 yards in his team's 17-9 wild-card loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday evening.
But it was a miracle that Ertz was playing at all.
The 29-year-old revealed postgame that he played through two rib fractures, a rib cartilage fracture and a kidney injury:
Zach Ertz said he had two non-displaced fractures. Blood in his urine after #Cowboys game. #Eagles docs and athletic trainers rushed him to the hospital. Couldn’t get out of bed on his own next day. “I wanted to play for this city. I take a lot of pride playing for my teammates.”
Ertz suffered the injuries in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys and missed the regular-season finale against the New York Giants.
As of Dec. 29, Ertz's season was expected to be over:
However, the three-time Pro Bowler progressed better than the Eagles could have hoped and was cleared to face the Seahawks:
There is optimism Zach Ertz will be able to play Sunday, barring any surprises, according to sources He has passed some very stringent tests, will need to pass some more to be cleared I’m told he had a small cut on his kidney that is healing quickly. Eagles are being cautious https://t.co/kz1cHsl03X
While Philly lucked out on Ertz, injuries struck elsewhere. Quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a head injury in the first quarter and did not return, replaced by 40-year-old backup Josh McCown, but that's far from the extent of the Eagles' injury woes:
McCown threw for 174 yards on 18-of-24 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions and broke down in tears after the game. It was Ertz who consoled him:
Ertz was the Eagles' leading receiver this season with 960 yards and six touchdowns, including Sunday's playoff game.
