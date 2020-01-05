Eagles' Zach Ertz Talks Playing Through Rib, Kidney Injuries; Hospitalization

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was held to two catches for 44 yards in his team's 17-9 wild-card loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday evening.

But it was a miracle that Ertz was playing at all.

The 29-year-old revealed postgame that he played through two rib fractures, a rib cartilage fracture and a kidney injury:

Ertz suffered the injuries in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys and missed the regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

As of Dec. 29, Ertz's season was expected to be over:

However, the three-time Pro Bowler progressed better than the Eagles could have hoped and was cleared to face the Seahawks:

While Philly lucked out on Ertz, injuries struck elsewhere. Quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a head injury in the first quarter and did not return, replaced by 40-year-old backup Josh McCown, but that's far from the extent of the Eagles' injury woes:

McCown threw for 174 yards on 18-of-24 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions and broke down in tears after the game. It was Ertz who consoled him:

Ertz was the Eagles' leading receiver this season with 960 yards and six touchdowns, including Sunday's playoff game.

