Clippers' Patrick Beverley Ruled out vs. Mavericks After Suffering Groin Injury

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley suffered a sore right groin against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday and did not return, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.



Beverley had nine points, four assists and four rebounds in 15 minutes. He was taken out with 5.6 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Lou Williams started the second half in Beverley's place.

The point guard has retained a key role for the Clippers despite the arrival of superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to transform L.A. into a championship contender. He's a perfect complementary asset as a two-way player who can match up with an opponent's top scoring guard.

Injuries are one thing that's slowed down the 31-year-old Chicago native throughout his NBA career. His 78 appearances for the Clippers last season set a new career high after he missed at least 11 games in each of his first six years.

A right wrist sprain suffered in December represented his first notable setback this season.

Landry Shamet figures to see the biggest uptick in playing time as part of the Clips' backcourt rotation. Rodney McGruder, Jerome Robinson and Derrick Walton Jr. are other options for more minutes.

Ultimately, the Clippers are on cruise control toward the playoffs and could play it safe with Beverley so he can get all the way back to full strength. Making sure their core players are healthy for the postseason run is the most important factor.