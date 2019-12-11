Knicks Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Was Offered to Teams Before Demanding Trade

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2019

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly began shopping Kristaps Porzingis last season even before he asked to be traded. 

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Knicks gauged interest in Porzingis in early 2019 and offered him to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a package for Anthony Davis, but the offer was turned down.

Porzingis reportedly later caught wind that the Knicks were having trade discussions with the Dallas Mavericks, which led the Latvian big man to request a move to the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors or Miami Heat.

Instead, the Knicks sent Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke to Dallas for DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr., an unprotected 2021 first-round pick and a top-10 protected 2023 first-rounder.

The trade was completed on Jan. 31, 2019, and Porzingis went on to miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season while recovering from an ACL.

Although he didn't request a trade to Dallas, Porzingis and the Mavs came to terms on a five-year, $158.25 million maximum contract in July.

Porzingis, who was named an All-Star for the first time in 2017-18 prior to getting hurt, has been a big-time contributor in Dallas thus far. In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

He has struggled somewhat as a shooter, hitting just 39.8 percent from the field, but Porzingis figures to continue improving the further removed he gets from the knee injury.

Porzingis has the benefit of playing alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic, which means he can afford to come along slowly. With Doncic leading the way and Porzingis lending support, the Mavs are 16-7 this season, which is good for third place in the Western Conference standings.

While the Mavericks are thriving, the Knicks continue to struggle to the tune of an NBA-worst 4-20 record. That led to the Knicks firing head coach David Fizdale last week after less than two years on the job.

The trade has worked out in Porzingis' favor thus far, and unless one of the two first-round picks acquired in the deal turns into a star for the Knicks, it could go down as one of the most lopsided trades in team history.

Read 2 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Report: Execs Think Knicks Could Trade Morris for 1st-Rd Pick

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Report: Execs Think Knicks Could Trade Morris for 1st-Rd Pick

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Teams Weigh in on What Marcus Morris Could Bring Back Via Trade

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    3 Teams Weigh in on What Marcus Morris Could Bring Back Via Trade

    SNY
    via SNY

    Raptors Chairman: 'Masai Is Here to Stay'

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Raptors Chairman: 'Masai Is Here to Stay'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Stephen A: Knicks Want Jason Kidd as HC to Lure Giannis

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Stephen A: Knicks Want Jason Kidd as HC to Lure Giannis

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report