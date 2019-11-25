Eagles' Carson Wentz Has Bruise on Throwing Hand, Won't Miss Time with Injury

Eagles' Carson Wentz Has Bruise on Throwing Hand, Won't Miss Time with InjuryNovember 25, 2019
Matt Rourke/Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has "a little bruise" on his throwing hand, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday.
He said Wentz isn't expected to miss any time with the injury.
