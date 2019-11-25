Eagles' Carson Wentz Has Bruise on Throwing Hand, Won't Miss Time with Injury

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has "a little bruise" on his throwing hand, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday.

He said Wentz isn't expected to miss any time with the injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

