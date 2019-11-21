Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Playing with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George 'Fun as Hell'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played together for the first time as Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, and nobody enjoyed it more than teammate Patrick Beverley.

The Clippers prevailed over the Boston Celtics 107-104 in overtime, and Beverley told ESPN's Jorge Sedano afterward it was a "fun ass game" with George and Leonard on the court:

Leonard provided a highlight-reel dunk with just over three minutes remaining in regulation, but it was Beverley's three-pointer with 43.9 seconds left in overtime that gave the Clippers a more comfortable 107-102 lead:

George made his 2019-20 debut on Nov. 14 after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but Leonard had been sitting out since Nov. 13 with a knee contusion.

George disclosed to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk in a story published earlier Wednesday that he originally wanted to be traded to play with Leonard on the San Antonio Spurs while still a member of the Indiana Pacers in June 2017. "We wanted to go to San Antonio first," he said, "and we didn't make that happen."

Since then, Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the 2018-19 title before signing with the Clippers as a free agent this summer. George requested a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder and landed with the Clippers subsequently.

Against the Celtics, George and Leonard got the first real taste of their plan two years in the making coming together. George led the Clippers with 25 points and eight rebounds. Leonard complemented him with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

The 10-5 Clippers will next host the 11-4 Houston Rockets in what will be another exciting matchup Friday night.