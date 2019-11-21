Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Playing with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George 'Fun as Hell'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Paul George #13, and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers look on against the Boston Celtics on November 20, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played together for the first time as Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, and nobody enjoyed it more than teammate Patrick Beverley.

The Clippers prevailed over the Boston Celtics 107-104 in overtime, and Beverley told ESPN's Jorge Sedano afterward it was a "fun ass game" with George and Leonard on the court:

Leonard provided a highlight-reel dunk with just over three minutes remaining in regulation, but it was Beverley's three-pointer with 43.9 seconds left in overtime that gave the Clippers a more comfortable 107-102 lead:

George made his 2019-20 debut on Nov. 14 after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but Leonard had been sitting out since Nov. 13 with a knee contusion.

George disclosed to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk in a story published earlier Wednesday that he originally wanted to be traded to play with Leonard on the San Antonio Spurs while still a member of the Indiana Pacers in June 2017. "We wanted to go to San Antonio first," he said, "and we didn't make that happen."

Since then, Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the 2018-19 title before signing with the Clippers as a free agent this summer. George requested a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder and landed with the Clippers subsequently.

Against the Celtics, George and Leonard got the first real taste of their plan two years in the making coming together. George led the Clippers with 25 points and eight rebounds. Leonard complemented him with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

The 10-5 Clippers will next host the 11-4 Houston Rockets in what will be another exciting matchup Friday night.

Related

    Kawhi, PG Combine to Power Clippers Past Tatum, Celtics

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Kawhi, PG Combine to Power Clippers Past Tatum, Celtics

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Trail Blazers Waive Pau Gasol

    Gasol announces he's no longer on Blazers so he can focus on foot rehab

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trail Blazers Waive Pau Gasol

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Behind Ballmer, the 'Other' Team in LA Is Quickly Becoming an Elite Franchise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Behind Ballmer, the 'Other' Team in LA Is Quickly Becoming an Elite Franchise

    Shaun Powell
    via NBA.com

    The Best Individual Seasons of the Decade

    Where CP3's best season ranks on the list 👇

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    The Best Individual Seasons of the Decade

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report