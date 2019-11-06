2020 NBA Title Odds: LeBron James, Lakers Overtake Clippers as Favorites

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The 2019-20 NBA season is not even a month old, but LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the betting favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.

The Lakers currently own +300 odds (bet $100 to win $300), while the Los Angeles Clippers (+350), Philadelphia 76ers (+600) and Milwaukee Bucks (+600) follow closely behind:

The Lakers entered the season among the favorites after a busy offseason, which included the acquisitions of Anthony Davis, Danny Green and Dwight Howard. A season-opening loss to the Clippers appeared to temper expectations, but James and Co. have responded by running off six consecutive victories.

James (26.1 points, 11.1 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals) and Davis (26.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks) have each performed at MVP-caliber levels. Howard (6.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks) and Green (47.2 percent from three-point range) have provided quality support.

As a result, the Lakers appear to be in a position to not only snap a franchise-record six-year playoff drought, but also contend for a championship.

The Clippers (5-2) are tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard (29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals) has led the way as he gets acclimated with his new teammates.

The scary part for the rest of the NBA? The Clippers have piled up the wins despite missing 2018-19 NBA MVP finalist Paul George, who has been sidelined by a shoulder injury. Once the Clippers have the Leonard-George duo on the court together, they will boast a 1-2 punch that few around the Association can match.

Philadelphia is tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference at 5-1 thanks to a star-powered roster that features the likes of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Al Horford.

Led by reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (5-2) has won three games in a row heading into Wednesday night's showdown with the Clippers.