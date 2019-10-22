LeBron James, Lakers Drawing Most Bets of Any Team to Win 2020 NBA Title

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

LeBron James #23, Anthony Davis #3, Rajon Rondo #9, and Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers pose for a portrait during media day on September 27, 2019 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

A busy summer has made the Los Angeles Lakers a trendy pick among bettors.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, almost one out of every five title bets made at MGM sportsbooks has been on the Lakers. As well, "nearly 30 percent of the money that has been wagered on bookmaker William Hill's odds to win the title" has been on the purple and gold, which nearly triples the next-closest team.

"We've taken a lot of large wagers on the Lakers, just continuous support on them," SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas Vice President of Risk Jeff Sherman told Purdum.

It's little surprise that the Lakers are a popular pick in Vegas. Not only does four-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion LeBron James return, but the team also acquired six-time All-Star Anthony Davis in July. The team has added Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Quinn Cook, Avery Bradley and Troy Daniels as well.

Unfortunately for James and Co., they are already dealing with injuries. Forward Kyle Kuzma will miss Tuesday's season opener with a stress reaction in his left foot. Four-time All-Star and offseason signing DeMarcus Cousins is out indefinitely after tearing his ACL in August.

Regardless, the Lakers appear to have the talent to not only snap a franchise-record six-year playoff drought, but to also contend for a championship. Any team with James—who has played in eight of the past nine NBA Finals—always figures to be in the mix.

According to Caesars Sportsbook (h/t Purdum), the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks round out the five teams that have generated the most money among bettors.

