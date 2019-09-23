Thunder HC Billy Donovan 'Was Taken Back' by Paul George Trade to Clippers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a transformative summer, trading Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers and Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in blockbuster deals that changed the landscape of the NBA.

And while head coach Billy Donovan is trying to roll with the punches, he admitted that George's trade request to the Clippers surprised him, per Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman:

"I was taken back, because... I think Paul enjoyed his time here. I do think when he first came here, there was a lot of speculation. 'This is only going to be a one-year experiment and then he's going to want to get back to LA.' Paul's obviously got a lot of ties and affinity for LA and where he's from. I get that part of it. I get that part for his family. His mom and dad are great people. Yeah, It catches you."

