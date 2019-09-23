Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding JaVale McGee and Roster Flexibility

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The most anticipated Los Angeles Lakers season in years is approaching, and there are still starting spots up for grabs and potential roster moves to make.

The rumor mill never sleeps in the NBA, especially when it comes to marquee teams like the Lakers. With that in mind, here is the latest surrounding the battle for the starting center spot and some additional roster flexibility that is now available.

JaVale McGee Eyeing Starting Center Spot

JaVale McGee isn’t the best known big man on the Lakers’ roster, but he reportedly believes he will be the starter.

"He was very clear that he expects to be the starting center for the Lakers," Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet (h/t Lake Show World) said of McGee. "Hearing things about him so far that he’s the guy who’s staying the latest at these informal workouts. He’s lifting & working on his conditioning."

With all due respect to McGee, starting him alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt likely isn’t what the Lakers envisioned when they signed DeMarcus Cousins this offseason.

The hope was the four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection would return to his old form after an injury-plagued season on the Golden State Warriors, but he suffered a knee injury and may miss the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Los Angeles responded to the injury by signing another high-profile player in Dwight Howard. The future Hall of Famer is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-NBA selection, eight-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive selection, but he turns 34 years old in December.

He also dealt with injuries and played a mere nine games last season as a member of the Washington Wizards.

McGee would seem to have the inside track on Howard given his experience with the team. He started 62 of the 75 games he played last season for the Purple and Gold and has enough athleticism down low to sky for lob passes from LeBron James in transition or when the defense collapses on the King.

The Nevada product posted a career-best 12.0 points per game last season and can battle down low, as evidenced by his 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks a night.

With Davis at power forward and James as a playmaker who will consistently have the ball in his hands, McGee won’t be asked to do too much outside of rebound, protect the rim and finish wide-open looks on the inside.

He did plenty of that last season and believes he will have the chance to do so again as a starter.

Lakers Granted Additional Roster Flexibility

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Cousins’ injury opened the door for McGee as a potential starting center and gave the team a chance to add a veteran later in the season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium cited league sources who said the Lakers were granted a disabled player exception because of Cousins’ injury. It is worth $1.75 million and expires on March 10, 2020.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report detailed the options facing the Lakers, who can either sign a free agent or claim someone off waivers making $1.75 million or less or trade for someone making $1.85 million or less. What’s more, any player added with the exception cannot be signed for longer than the upcoming season.

Pincus also noted Willy Hernangomez and Dwayne Bacon of the Charlotte Hornets, Dillon Brooks and Ivan Rabb of the Memphis Grizzlies, Frank Jackson of the New Orleans Pelicans, Damyean Dotson of the New York Knicks, Wesley Iwundu of the Orlando Magic and Royce O'Neale of the Utah Jazz are the only players who fit the criteria and can currently be targeted with the exception.

While Brooks and O’Neale would be intriguing, that means it is more likely the Lakers pocket the exception for the time being because, as Pincus explained, "A player who can sign for $2.6 million before the season is eligible for roughly $464,000 if they sign the same contract on March 10."

There may be veterans available in March before the exception expires, which would be ideal timing for a team that figures to be in the thick of the playoff race.

Any player brought in with this additional flexibility isn’t going to be someone talented enough to single-handedly swing a playoff series, but they could be a veteran with an understanding of the game and spacing. That will allow him to thrive alongside James and Davis and take advantage of open looks from the perimeter as the Lakers battle for positioning in the loaded Western Conference.

Los Angeles could always just hang on to the exception, but don’t expect it to make any moves with it until later in the season.