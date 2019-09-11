Video: Rockets' Russell Westbrook Reacts to NBA 2K20 Rating on Jimmy Fallon

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook doesn't seem particularly concerned about his 90 overall rating in NBA 2K20 based on his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday:

Fallon revealed the news to Westbrook, who good-naturedly said that the number "doesn't mean s--t" before tossing a card with his video game likeness and rating like a frisbee.

Westbrook gets a 99 for his frisbee-throwing technique and bold fashion choices, but his 90 is still tied for 12th with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on the 2K20 ratings ledger, per 2kratings.com.

The 90 is a dip from last year's 93 mark, per HoopsHype. He achieved a high of 94 following his NBA MVP-winning 2016-17 season.

Westbrook is the fourth-ranked point guard behind the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard co-lead the league with 97 apiece.

Westbrook's backcourt mate, Rockets guard James Harden, is tied with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nets forward Kevin Durant for third at 96.