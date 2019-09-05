Saints' Michael Thomas Rips Mike Mayock Amid Raiders' Antonio Brown Drama

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

As Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown clashes with general manager Mike Mayock, New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has chosen sides.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Oakland is planning to suspend Brown after the seven-time Pro Bowler had a heated exchange with Mayock on Wednesday. That prompted Thomas to come to the defense of his fellow wideout by calling out the former NFL Network draft analyst on Twitter:

In 2016, Mayock ranked Thomas tied for the fifth-best receiver of his draft class. He had Laquon Treadwell, Corey Coleman, Josh Doctson and Will Fuller V all rated higher, with Sterling Shepard also ranked fifth. Coleman lasted just two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and is on his fourth organization. Treadwell and Doctson were recently released.

Thomas—who was taken 47th overall in 2016—has gotten off to a record-setting start to his career in New Orleans. He has parlayed that into a five-year, $100 million contract, which makes him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Meanwhile, it's been an offseason full of drama for Brown.

Brown forced his way off the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year, landing a new three-year, $50 million deal while being traded to the Raiders. That deal featured approximately $30 million in guaranteed money.

The 31-year-old was sidelined for the majority of training camp after he suffered extreme frostbite after failing to wear proper footwear while using a cryotherapy machine.

Not only that, but he was engaged in a prolonged battle with the league as he sought to continue to wear his preferred helmet, which is no longer approved by the NFL. As the issue persisted, Mayock eventually told reporters that the receiver needed to be "all-in or all-out" with the team.

After having multiple appeals denied, Brown found a new helmet to wear and even came out of the saga with an endorsement deal.

The situation took a turn for the worse, though, on Wednesday as Brown posted a letter he received from Mayock, which revealed he had been fined $53,950 for two separate incidents:

Schefter noted Wednesday's dispute was a result of the social media post.

According to Schefter, "there are some within the Raiders" who want to cut ties with Brown before he has even played a game for the organization. If the team suspends Brown, it could attempt to void the $30.125 million guaranteed.

As ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum reported, Brown's $14.625 million salary for 2019 becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster come opening day:

Oakland opens the season against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 9.