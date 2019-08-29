Video: Watch Twins Set MLB Record for Most Road Home Runs in a Single Season

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 29, 2019

Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave (60) celebrates his seventh-inning home run against the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
Mark Black/Associated Press

The calendar hasn't turned to September yet, but the Minnesota Twins have already set the Major League Baseball record for the most road home runs in a single season. 

Jake Cave's opposite-field shot against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday gave Minnesota 139 road round-trippers and a 7-0 lead over the Pale Hose:

Twins first baseman C.J. Cron immediately followed with a homer of his own:

And then Cave went yard again in the seventh for the Twins' 141st road dinger:

Minnesota eventually won 10-5.

According to Matt Carlson of the Associated Press, the Twins broke the 2001 San Francisco Giants' previous road homer record of 138. Giants outfielder Barry Bonds hit an MLB-record 73 home runs that year.

The 82-51 Twins, who lead the American League Central, can now set their sights on the all-time single-season home run record held by the 2018 New York Yankees (267).

Minnesota leads MLB with 261 through 133 games, although it's conceivable as many as four teams break the 267-homer mark with the Yanks (250), Los Angeles Dodgers (231) and Houston Astros (226) all on pace to do so.

