Warriors News: Joe Lacob Talks Retiring Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala Jerseys

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob discussed the possibility of retiring the jersey numbers of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala on Tuesday.

Appearing on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (h/t Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area), Lacob reiterated his previous stance that no player will wear Durant's No. 35 while he is the owner and added: "The intention is to retire his number, but we specifically said it that way, for now. Because he's still playing, it's kind of inappropriate to some extent to say you're gonna retire his number when he's still playing in the league, but that's the intention."

Lacob was also asked about Iguodala's No. 9, but his answer was a bit less clear: "We always wanna be gracious. I've said all along, he and any player like Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, whoever it is, a free agent, it's their choice. They earned it. They have the right to make the choice they want to make."

During the offseason, Durant left Golden State after three seasons to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, while Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a move meant to clear salary-cap space.

