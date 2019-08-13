Fringe NBA Playoff Teams Better off Tearing It Down

0 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While the NBA is lauded for its parity, perhaps now more than ever before, it has long thrived on a class system.

Four tiers of teams exist in the league at any given time: title contenders, teams on the rise, rebuilders and the mediocre middle. The first three often have distinct, long-term, goal-oriented plans and usually feed into one another. A good rebuild can result in a team on the rise, or a championship contender can become a rebuilder once it wins and accomplishes its long-pursued objective.

The last one, however, features organizations who defy the first three labels. These teams either have no long-term plan, or they have several long-term plans that don't necessarily align.

It's best not to overthink things and operate in multiple timelines at once like the following organizations are doing. Each of them should think about resetting their rosters and expectations over the next year.