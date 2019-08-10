Astros Destroy Orioles 23-2 Behind 25 Hits, Yordan Alvarez's Grand Slam, 7 RBI

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Houston Astros disrespected the Baltimore Orioles in their own house Saturday night by routing them 23-2 at Camden Yards, the most runs an Astros team has ever scored in a game.

Four Astros went yard, headlined by rookie Yordan Alvarez's three home runs. The 22-year-old began by following Alex Bregman's two-run homer with his own 442-foot dinger in the top of the first inning. His second homer was a grand slam in the top of the seventh, and he added one more for good measure in the top of the ninth.

The Astros' performance left Houston Texans star J.J. Watt in disbelief:

Jose Altuve mashed his 20th home run of the year in the second inning, and Carlos Correa's 16th came in the third.

This deflating defeat for the Orioles comes three days after the New York Yankees set the record for most home runs (52 en counting) hit against an opponent in a single season in league history, according to MLB.com's Joe Trezza. In other words, it's been a rough week in Baltimore.

Aaron Sanchez started for Houston on Saturday following his Astros debut Aug. 3 in which he became the first pitcher to throw six-plus no-hit innings in a debut following a midseason trade since Greg Maddux did it in 2006 (h/t MLB Stats). Against the Orioles, the 27-year-old struck out six and allowed one earned run in five innings.

Add in the midseason acquisition of 2009 Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke at the trade deadline as well, and the 77-40 Astros are favored to win a second World Series in three years.

Houston has now won eight in a row. In that stretch, it has beaten Cleveland once, Seattle three times, Colorado twice and Baltimore twice.

The Astros and Orioles close out their series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET.