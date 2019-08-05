Ranking the Top Team USA Showings Since Epic '92 Dream Team

0 of 10

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

This summer's roster at USA Basketball training camp in Las Vegas will not be nearly as star-studded as previous years' teams since many of the biggest stars on the initial list of camp invitees pulled out for a variety of reasons.

Still, with a major tournament about to tip off and just one year out from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, it's worth looking back on the legacy of dominance by the United States men's national team, which began with 1992's legendary Dream Team.

That team, which took home the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona, was a virtual All-Star squad comprised of NBA legends, the likes of which, as much as they've tried, has not been seen since then.

All seven Olympic teams dating back to 1992 are ranked in this top 10, along with the three most important and influential FIBA World Championship teams, whose legacies are inextricably linked to the Olympic squads. A combination of star power, tournament success and historical significance are taken into account in the rankings.