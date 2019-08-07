Every NBA Team's Biggest L of the Offseason

6 of 6

Golden State Warriors: Losing Kevin Durant

Even though both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green signed new contracts and D'Angelo Russell somehow arrived in a sign-and-trade, losing arguably the best player in basketball is still a major blow to Golden State.

Instead of being the overwhelming title favorites like they were for the past three years with Kevin Durant, the Warriors have fallen back into a crowded Western Conference pack. They're in real danger of even missing the playoffs with Thompson expected to miss most of the season with a torn ACL.

The Clippers, Lakers, Jazz, Pelicans, Kings and Rockets should all be better. The Nuggets, Spurs and Trail Blazers seem like playoff locks.

Durant's departure may end up signaling the end of the Warriors' dynasty and the resetting of competitive balance in the NBA.

Miami Heat: Trading Josh Richardson

Getting Jimmy Butler when they had no cap space to do so was a win for the Heat, but it also meant sacrificing their best player.

Josh Richardson led Miami in scoring last season, is a good defender and is on one of the NBA's best contracts (three years, $32.5 million). He's also four years younger than Butler.

While Butler is the better overall player, his new contract (four years, $141 million) will pay him slightly more money in Year 1 alone than Richardson will earn over the next three seasons combined. There are also some mileage concerns with Butler, given he's averaged nearly 37 minutes per game over the past six years.

Maybe this was the only way Miami could have acquired Butler, and so be it if it was, but the Heat should have pushed hard to include anyone other than Richardson to get the deal done.

New York Knicks: Missing out on every star free agent

Dreams of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving quickly turned into Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton for the Knicks after they struck out on every major free agent this summer.

While most of the contracts they gave out only carry a small salary guarantee for next season, the lack of free-agent interest, especially in a major market, should be especially concerning.

The Knicks will win more than 17 games next season; RJ Barrett should be a star, and players such as Randle, Dennis Smith Jr. and Mitchell Robinson will provide highlights. In the end, though, this is still a bad team that also had the most disappointing summer in the league.

Los Angeles Lakers: Not signing Kawhi Leonard

No one should blame the Lakers for passing on other free agents while waiting to hear Leonard's final decision. A team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard would have been the title favorite, even with little cash left to pay a supporting cast.

Without Leonard, the Lakers are probably the second-best team in their own building, given the Clippers were also able to trade for Paul George while retaining Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac.

In the end, the Lakers turned the cap space they were saving for Leonard into Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeMarcus Cousins, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Quinn Cook, who should all fit in well alongside James and Davis.

While getting Davis still makes for a successful summer, losing out on Leonard to the Clippers is a big disappointment for the Lakers.

Toronto Raptors: Not trading for Paul George

More than simply going back to his home in California, it appeared Kawhi Leonard wanted to play with Paul George.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder were willing to talk about trading George and Russell Westbrook to Toronto and that George was willing to play for the Raptors. According to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, the starting point for a deal would have included Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and four unprotected first-round picks. For salary-matching purposes, the Raptors would have also had to include Kyle Lowry and either Marc Gasol or Serge Ibaka.

While that's a lot to give up, it could have led to Leonard staying, especially since he wouldn't have had George to join on the Clippers. Even if Leonard would have left Toronto, the Raptors still would have had a core of George, Westbrook, Ibaka/Gasol, OG Anunoby and Norman Powell.

Instead of taking a risk that would have made it far more likely for Leonard to stay—and at worst landed George and Westbrook—Toronto now finds itself fighting just to make the playoffs.

