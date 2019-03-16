Ranking 2019's Top 25 NBA Free Agents

3 of 13

15. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks, Unrestricted

Lopez isn't a star in the conventional sense, but he's exceptionally valuable because he's so good at the finite number of things he's asked to do. He is currently on pace to average over six three-point attempts and two blocks per game, something no player has ever done before. His ability to stretch defenses well beyond the arc (Lopez takes some deeeeeeeep threes) and defend the rim in drop coverage is key to Milwaukee's dominant play on both ends. The Bucks offense scores at a rate that would rank second in the league with him on the floor but drops to a bottom-five clip without him.

Not every team will employ Mike Budenholzer's schemes, which maximize Lopez's skills, but rim defense and floor-stretching will always be in high demand.

14. Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors, Player Option

Gasol is 34 and may be transitioning to the role of part-time starter from here on, but if you don't trust him to be a more consistent across-the-board contributor than Cousins next year, you're out of touch with reality.

A sturdy post defender who's now strung together three years of serviceable shooting beyond the arc, Gasol is still a terrific passer and communicator. He can run an offense for long stretches, and he makes up for declining mobility with anticipation and positioning. He can't hang with mobile 5s or switch onto guards, but neither can any of the centers ranked below him.

13. Bojan Bogdanovic, Indiana Pacers, Unrestricted

All Bogdanovic has done this year is transition seamlessly from Victor Oladipo's sidekick to one of the most effective and efficient wings in the league, proving he's up to the task of high-usage play as a focal point on a playoff-bound team.

The 29-year-old averaged 23.1 points per game on 64.5 percent true shooting in February and is keeping the Pacers in position for a top-four seed during March. Maybe he's limited defensively, but Bogdanovic embraces the challenge of guarding top wings, and he competes on both ends. That we've made it this far without mentioning he's one of only nine players shooting over 42 percent on at least 300 long-range attempts this season says a great deal about his value.

A standstill shooter on the level of Green and Redick, Bogdanovic can also create his own looks in ways those two can't.

12. D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets, Restricted

Russell struggles to get to and finish at the rim, and he's got a long way to go as a foul-drawer. But he makes up for those shortcomings with extreme craft in the pick-and-roll and a dangerous pull-up game from deep.

With an All-Star berth in his age-22 season, the former No. 2 draft pick profiles as a true first-option point guard—one who can generate reasonably efficient offense with an extreme usage rate. Maybe we should bake in some regression after a breakthrough season, but given Russell's feel for the game, demonstrated shot-making and youth, it's hard to be bearish about his future value.

11. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks, Restricted

Franchise-altering upside and terrifying injury risk collide here, making for one of the trickier subjects to rank on our list.

There aren't any other 7'3" bigs with Porzingis' guard skills, track record of sterling rim defense and feathery stroke. But in addition to concerns about his comeback from a torn ACL, there's also the fact that his production consistently trends downward over the course of a season. KP's scoring and rebounding averages, along with his true shooting percentage, are all worse after the All-Star break, and he's played just one career game in the month of April. A catastrophic injury, like a torn ACL, is one thing. But the consistent failure to stay healthy and productive over a six-month span should raise questions about his general durability.

Generally, the October-November edition of Porzingis is a superstar. December through April? Not so much.