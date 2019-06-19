Bleacher Report's Final 2019 NBA Mock Draft

Bleacher Report's Final 2019 NBA Mock DraftJune 19, 2019
The Anthony Davis trade set the stage for what could be a wild, unpredictable NBA draft.
More deals will be made. The New Orleans Pelicans now pick No. 1 and No. 4, and they are expected to remain active leading up to Thursday night. The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics each have three first-round picks. Neither team will keep all of them.
Where will Bol Bol go after returning from a foot injury? How high will Nassir Little climb back up the board? Who goes first, Cam Reddish or De'Andre Hunter? Will the Phoenix Suns be able to move the No. 6 pick for a veteran?
There are plenty of storylines to follow and new ones likely to emerge.
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)
After trading Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans' focus is now on what to do with the No. 4 pick, which they acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers. The No. 1 overall pick is as good as made.
New Orleans will take Zion Williamson to replace Davis as the franchise centerpiece. He projects as an impact player right away, with a combination of power, explosion, quickness, ball skills and motor the league hasn't seen.
With Lonzo Ball now at point guard, Williamson will have a terrific passer to feed him for easy baskets. And between Ball, Jrue Holiday and Williamson, the Pelicans will have a solid defensive core.
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant (Murray State, PG, Sophomore)
Ja Morant would help change the Memphis Grizzlies' identity with his pace and explosiveness. The team will have to move on from Mike Conley in the near future, and now is a good time to capitalize on the chance at acquiring a replacement star point guard since Memphis could have a tough time signing one in free agency.
The Grizzlies will give thought to RJ Barrett, particularly given their weak group of wings. But Morant is perceived to offer more upside with his mix of athleticism, playmaking and flashes of shooting improvement that could put his offensive game over the top.
Memphis could soon have an exciting young core featuring Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)
The New York Knicks will likely play it safe by taking RJ Barrett, a player scouts have been tracking and coveting since his sophomore year in high school.
He'd be set up for heavy minutes and a green light right away even if they sign Kevin Durant, who's expected to miss next season after rupturing his Achilles.
There are pros and cons to Barrett being featured as a rookie alongside Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson. One one hand, he'd earn plenty of reps and the chance to play through mistakes. It could also be a recipe for inefficiency, as he'd have no star talent in the lineup to take off pressure.
4. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Darius Garland (Vanderbilt, PG, Freshman)
The New Orleans Pelicans own the No. 4 pick after acquiring it in the Anthony Davis trade. Will they keep it?
Odds are, executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin will try to move it to a team looking to trade up for Darius Garland. The Pelicans are already set with Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are interested in trading for Garland.
With no standout player after Williamson, Morant and Barrett in this draft, Garland has emerged as the next-most-coveted prospect.
However, if the Pelicans keep the No. 4 pick, Culver may become the favorite here for his versatility and potential to play a wing spot next to Holiday.
The Atlanta Hawks could also try and move up to No. 4 for Culver.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech, SG, Sophomore)
Jarrett Culver is the best player available at this spot in the mock draft and a fit alongside Collin Sexton.
He'd give the Cleveland Cavaliers a two-way shooting guard with size, length and secondary playmaking.
Culver's transformation from spot-up shooter to lead scorer and creator has led to widespread NBA interest. It also helped propel Texas Tech to the national title game.
While there are some questions about his explosiveness, three-ball and upside, Culver is viewed by teams as one of the draft's safest, most well-rounded prospects.
6. Phoenix Suns: Coby White (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)
Looking to finally make a jump up the standings, the Phoenix Suns will be calling teams to swap the No. 6 pick for an established veteran.
However, No. 6 won't be high enough to reel in a quality starter via trade. If they stay put, the Suns could settle on Coby White, who can run the offense next to Devin Booker or play alongside him as a spot-up player.
White is a strong pick-and-roll passer and excellent in catch-and-shoot spots from the wings.
7. Chicago Bulls: De'Andre Hunter (Virginia, PF, Sophomore)
If Garland and White are off the board, the Chicago Bulls will likely draft a backup forward or center at No. 7.
Cam Reddish is the more risky, exciting prospect, while De'Andre Hunter would give them a surer thing based on his physical tools, defensive reputation and shooting accuracy (43.8 percent 3PT) at Virginia.
Toughness could be the deciding factor for Chicago, and Hunter would win that battle. He's coming off being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a 27-point outburst in the national title game.
8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish (Duke, SF, Freshman)
Cam Reddish will get looks in the Nos. 5-7 range, but the point guard prospects could push him toward the Atlanta Hawks.
He'd fit right in between Trae Young and John Collins, particularly after the team traded Taurean Prince.
Reddish would benefit from having talent to play off but also enough touches and shots to rebuild his confidence and rhythm. At worst, he figures to settle in as a three-and-D wing with effortless shooting range and defensive quickness.
9. Washington Wizards: Nassir Little (North Carolina, SF/PF, Freshman)
The Washington Wizards are in a tough spot where they'd likely want to move up, but they don't have pieces to trade and Bradley Beal is too much for a pick that isn't No. 1 overall.
Nassir Little worked out in Washington on Monday, and with White, Reddish and Hunter off the board, the Wizards could be inclined to gamble on the combo forward's flashier, untapped potential.
A reserve at North Carolina, Little has used the predraft process to win over executives during interviews and shooting drills. He needs to improve his feel for the game, but he has an impressive frame—6'6", 220 pounds with a 7'1¼" wingspan—and is more skilled than he was able to show off North Carolina's bench.
10. Atlanta Hawks (via Mavericks): Jaxson Hayes (Texas, C, Freshman)
Jaxson Hayes would give the Atlanta Hawks a rim protector behind Trae Young and John Collins. If the New Orleans Pelicans wind up trading down, he'd work defensively next to Zion Williamson as well.
Either way, Hayes would be the best player available at this spot as well as a fit for multiple teams who may wind up picking here.
He isn't the flashiest pick, as he lacks ball skills and shooting, but he's viewed as a safe option in the mold of Mitchell Robinson who can make plays just by tapping into his physical tools, athleticism and motor.
Late Lottery
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya (France, SF/PF, 2000)
The draft's youngest prospect, Doumbouya is mostly potential over production, though a 34-point outburst in May strengthened his case. His physical tools mirror Pascal Siakam's, but Doumbouya's shooting appears further along than Siakam's did when Siakam was 18.
12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga, PF, Junior)
Hachimura's physical tools, athleticism and scoring versatility point to mismatch potential at power forward. How high he climbs the NBA ladder could come down to his three-point shooting and defensive development.
13. Miami Heat: PJ Washington (Kentucky, PF, Sophomore)
NBA interest picked up for Washington this year, as he expanded his shooting range and improved his body. His skill level, basketball IQ and defensive switchability create a high role-playing floor.
14. Boston Celtics (via Kings): Tyler Herro (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
Teams are throwing Herro's shooting percentages from Kentucky out the window while he scorches the nets during workouts. For a 6'6" guard, his form and accuracy off spot-ups and movement should look highly convincing and appealing to general managers who see value in adding an NBA-ready shot-maker on a rookie contract.
Nos. 15-20
15. Detroit Pistons: Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
Johnson offers an appealing mix of downhill attacking, soft scoring touch around the key, spot-up shooting and impressive defensive tools.
16. Orlando Magic: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Alexander-Walker should look like a fit for multiple teams drafting in the teens based on his backcourt versatility. He earned an invitation to the green room after expanding his off-the-dribble game and playmaking while continuing to shoot threes with comfort.
17. Atlanta Hawks (via Nets): Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga, PF, Junior)
With three top-20 picks, there is a decent chance the Hawks move this pick. They might want to keep it if Clarke is still on the board, however. He'd give them needed rim protection as well another bouncy finisher for Trae Young to set up.
18. Indiana Pacers: Romeo Langford (Indiana, SG, Freshman)
Langford was a terrific mid-range shot-creator and scorer inside the arc for Indiana, and with 6'6" size, he has a physical profile that aces the eye test for a 2-guard. All eyes will be on his three-point shot moving forward, a possible swing skill that could determine his NBA value.
19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze (Georgia, C, 1999)
Bitadze figures to draw interest from teams in the mid-first round for his revamped scoring repertoire that now includes a smooth-looking three-point shot. He can only play and defend at center, but his offensive game for the position is highly advanced for a 6'11", 19-year-old.
20. Boston Celtics (via Clippers): Bol Bol (Oregon, C, Freshman)
At some point, the potential reward with Bol is worth the risk that's tied to his thin legs and trouble with physicality. For a 7'2½" center, his shooting range and general scoring fluidity create extra spacing and mismatch potential.
Nos. 21-30
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF, Senior)
After shooting 45.7 percent from three in his senior season, Johnson comes off as an NBA-ready shot-maker. Already 23 years old, his upside is limited, but his floor is high based on his speciality skill and value tied to it.
22. Boston Celtics: Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State, C, Sophomore)
The ACC Sixth Man of the Year, Kabengele adds an effective mix of power, athleticism and perimeter skill with his budding shot-making ability. He could settle in playing the same energy/scoring role off an NBA bench.
23. Utah Jazz: Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Sophomore)
Teams are split on Fernando, who's a lottery prospect on some boards and ranked in the 20s to 30s on others. He's appealing for power around the rim, energy and competitiveness that hint at a high floor. He'll need to improve his postgame execution and shooting range to reach his ceiling.
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Dylan Windler (Belmont, SF, Senior)
One of the nation's most efficient scorers, Windler projects as a fit for a team with stars in place. The Sixers would value his off-ball offense as a spot-up shooter and cutter.
25. Portland Trail Blazers: Luka Samanic (Croatia, PF, 2000)
Samanic validated his status as a first-round prospect at the combine, standing out as the best player during Thursday's scrimmage against mostly second-round prospects. His production and impact overseas have wavered, but the 19-year-old possesses a fitting mix of shooting range, face-up ball skills and strength for post play.
26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Rockets): Kevin Porter Jr. (USC, SG, Freshman)
Porter wasn't one of the 20 prospects to receive an invite to the green room, with teams citing his suspension and untrustworthiness as possible reasons. He has too much talent this late for Cleveland to pass. Porter combines strength, athleticism, shot-creation and shot-making that could translate to volume scoring outbursts.
27. Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets): KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF, Sophomore)
Okpala made enough improvements with his offensive finesse and shooting for teams to start feeling confident in his development and trajectory. He's still on the raw side, but his positional size (6'9½") for a face-up scorer remains enticing.
28. Golden State Warriors: Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SF, Senior)
Thybulle has gone dark since the season, having skipped the combine and not held any workouts for public knowledge. He could have a promise, though it's also possible a team snatches him before that promise can be fulfilled. He's being viewed as a potential defensive specialist with remarkable instincts and a three-ball that's just good enough.
29. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Darius Bazley (USA, SF/PF, 2000)
Bazley brings scoring and defensive versatility, but not any college film, having spent the year training instead of playing at Syracuse (decommitted) or the G League. He turned 19 years old earlier in the month and could be a Silly Putty prospect for San Antonio to mold.
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Nicolas Claxton (Georgia, C, Sophomore)
Defensive versatility has driven Claxton up into the first-round discussion, though his offense remains behind. This late, it's worth betting on his defensive upside as a switch-big, and it's a bonus that he has flashes of face-up scoring and open shot-making.
Nos. 31-40
31. Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks): Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Junior)
Limited athleticism and shooting range raises questions that could lead to Williams falling to No. 31. He's a possible value pick for his potential to defy the laws of upside with special defensive instincts, advanced post skills and a high basketball IQ.
32. Phoenix Suns: Chuma Okeke (Auburn, PF, Sophomore)
Okeke could miss next season after tearing his ACL in March, but before going down, he emerged as a potential first-round riser for his shooting and defense.
33. Philadelphia 76ers (via Cavaliers): Carsen Edwards (Purdue, PG/SG, Junior)
Edwards will receive first-round looks for his shot-making and ability to catch fire, strengths that could translate to sixth-man scoring. He's only 6'0" without playmaking skills, but he'll be valued for instant offense off the bench.
34. Philadelphia 76ers (via Bulls): Terence Davis (Ole Miss, SG, Senior)
Davis used the predraft process to fly up boards by showcasing his athleticism and shot-making, particularly during scrimmages at the NBA combine. He's a versatile 2-guard who can work out of pick-and-rolls, score in bunches and pressure defensively.
35. Atlanta Hawks: Ty Jerome (Virginia, PG/SG, Junior)
Jerome possesses appealing role-player qualities with his shooting, passing IQ and defensive pressure. At 6'5½", he comes off as a backup guard behind either backcourt spot.
36. Charlotte Hornets (via Wizards): Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, C, Sophomore)
Gafford's stock dipped with his falling block rate, but his finishing potential and inside presence are still worth targeting. He can be a cheap backup center option.
37. Dallas Mavericks: Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF, Junior)
Roby checks the right boxes for a big with his athleticism, three-point range, ability to face up and score and block shots. Limited toughness and three years of pedestrian production have raised enough skepticism for Roby to last until the 30s.
38. Chicago Bulls (via Grizzlies): Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State, SG/SF, Freshman)
Horton-Tucker's below-the-rim athleticism, heavy frame and inefficiency have raised questions. His strength, length, ball skills, shooting confidence and youth (18 years old) create intrigue.
39. New Orleans Pelicans: Luguentz Dort (Arizona State, SG, Freshman)
A physical driver and defender, Dort just needs to improve his finesse and decision-making. He'll be valued for the pressure he can apply at both ends with his attacking and competitiveness.
40. Sacramento Kings (via Wolves): Eric Paschall (Villanova, SF/PF, Senior)
Paschall doesn't have a speciality skill, but his mix of explosiveness, power and scoring versatility could earn him first-round looks. He'll turn 23 in November. Becoming a consistent shooting threat remains the priority.
Nos. 41-50
41. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Naz Reid (LSU, PF, Freshman)
Reid was viewed as a first-round talent to start the season, but questions about his shot selection, effort, conditioning and defense have hurt his stock. He's still a potential value pick in the 40s for his size, offensive skill, shooting and the possibility his weaknesses were overblown.
42. Philadelphia 76ers (via Kings): Jordan Poole (Michigan, SG, Sophomore)
Inconsistency has turned scouts off over the past two years. This late, however, it's worth gambling on his advanced shot-creation and shot-making that could translate to streak scoring.
43. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Heat): Admiral Schofield (Tennessee, SF, Senior)
Schofield will need to rely on making jump shots, but he's been a consistent shooter at Tennessee for three years, and one team is bound to be drawn to his powerful frame and maturity off the floor.
44. Atlanta Hawks (via Hornets): Jontay Porter (Missouri, C, Sophomore)
With multiple picks in each round, the Hawks could gamble on Porter, once thought of as a potential lottery pick before he went down with his second ACL tear in the same year. His shooting, passing and basketball IQ scream NBA fit in today's league.
45. Detroit Pistons: Louis King (Oregon, SF, Freshman)
King opened eyes with 6'8" size and smooth shot-making skills out to the arc. He'll need his jumper to carry him and his knee to gain back lost explosiveness from a meniscus injury during his senior year of high school.
46. Orlando Magic (via Nets): DaQuan Jeffries (Tulsa, SG, Senior)
Jeffries helped himself at the combine, where his body, shooting and overall efficient brand of ball stood out. He's an eye-test standout, though he didn't produce in volume in college.
47. Sacramento Kings (via Magic): Shamorie Ponds (St. John's, PG, Junior)
Ponds is earning second-round looks for his potential to add scoring and playmaking off the bench in a spark role. He'll strengthen his NBA value by improving his shooting consistency and decision-making.
48. Los Angeles Clippers: Miye Oni (Yale, SG, Junior)
Oni couldn't capitalize in the NCAA tournament's spotlight, but he bounced back to make shots at the NBA combine. And between his 6'6" size, athleticism and scoring attack, he's a flier worth taking in the Nos. 45-60 range.
49. San Antonio Spurs: Terance Mann (Florida State, SG/SF, Senior)
Mann is missing a core offensive skill, but he's well-rounded as a cutter, passer, finisher, defender and decision-maker. He can carve out a glue-guy role if he becomes an adequate shooter.
50. Indiana Pacers: Tremont Waters (LSU, PG, Sophomore)
Waters has a chance to stick as a change-of-pace scorer and playmaker off the bench. He lacks athleticism and good decision-making skills, but he can generate offense in a hurry.
Nos. 51-60
51. Boston Celtics: Jalen Lecque (Brewster Academy, PG/SG, 1999)
Lecque had the highest max vertical at this year's combine (43"), and though his skill level and feel are behind, his athleticism for a 19-year-old is worth betting on this late.
52. Charlotte Hornets (via Thunder): Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State, PF, Senior)
Cheatham's role and path to an NBA roster spot will call for high motor and off-ball activity. He's already 23 years old, and if given a chance and defined role, he could have something to offer right away in terms of energy and hustle.
53. Utah Jazz: Deividas Sirvydis (Lithuania, SF, 2000)
The Sixers could look overseas with Sirvydis, who has the right profile—but not much production to show for it. He's a 6'9" wing with three-point range and slashing ability.
54. Philadelphia 76ers: Joshua Obiesie (Germany, SG, 2000)
Obiesie missed on a chance to improve his stock at the Nike Hoop Summit, but his ball skills, passing and shooting had registered on scouts' radars long before.
55. New York Knicks (via Rockets): Dewan Hernandez (Miami, PF/C, Junior)
Hernandez was ruled ineligible this year, but he was one of the most productive players at the G League Elite Camp and NBA combine. He's big, mobile and tough inside.
56. Los Angeles Clippers (via Blazers): Cody Martin (Nevada, SG/SF, Senior)
Martin may be worth drafting for his point-wing skills. He's a forward who can handle the ball, play-make or pull up in the mid-range.
57. New Orleans Pelicans (via Nuggets): Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan, SF, Freshman)
Brazdeikis lacks ideal athleticism for a wing, but he's a versatile scorer with ball-handling skills and shooting range. And he plays with a competitive edge.
58. Golden State Warriors: Alen Smailagic (Serbia, PF/C, 2000)
The 18-year-old Serbian who played solid minutes in the G League could hear his name called at the end of the draft. He finishes in traffic, can make open threes and anticipates defensively.
59. Toronto Raptors: Charles Matthews (Michigan, SG, Senior)
Despite tearing his ACL during workouts, Matthews could be an interest value pick in the 50s for his elite defensive instincts.
60. Sacramento Kings (via Bucks): Yovel Zoosman (Israel, SF, 1998)
The 6'7", 21-year-old wing earned a small role with Maccabi Tel Aviv for his shooting and well-rounded skill set.