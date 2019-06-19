Bleacher Report's Final 2019 NBA Mock Draft

13 of 16

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF, Senior)

After shooting 45.7 percent from three in his senior season, Johnson comes off as an NBA-ready shot-maker. Already 23 years old, his upside is limited, but his floor is high based on his speciality skill and value tied to it.

22. Boston Celtics: Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State, C, Sophomore)

The ACC Sixth Man of the Year, Kabengele adds an effective mix of power, athleticism and perimeter skill with his budding shot-making ability. He could settle in playing the same energy/scoring role off an NBA bench.

23. Utah Jazz: Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Sophomore)

Teams are split on Fernando, who's a lottery prospect on some boards and ranked in the 20s to 30s on others. He's appealing for power around the rim, energy and competitiveness that hint at a high floor. He'll need to improve his postgame execution and shooting range to reach his ceiling.

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Dylan Windler (Belmont, SF, Senior)

One of the nation's most efficient scorers, Windler projects as a fit for a team with stars in place. The Sixers would value his off-ball offense as a spot-up shooter and cutter.

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Luka Samanic (Croatia, PF, 2000)

Samanic validated his status as a first-round prospect at the combine, standing out as the best player during Thursday's scrimmage against mostly second-round prospects. His production and impact overseas have wavered, but the 19-year-old possesses a fitting mix of shooting range, face-up ball skills and strength for post play.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Rockets): Kevin Porter Jr. (USC, SG, Freshman)

Porter wasn't one of the 20 prospects to receive an invite to the green room, with teams citing his suspension and untrustworthiness as possible reasons. He has too much talent this late for Cleveland to pass. Porter combines strength, athleticism, shot-creation and shot-making that could translate to volume scoring outbursts.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets): KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF, Sophomore)

Okpala made enough improvements with his offensive finesse and shooting for teams to start feeling confident in his development and trajectory. He's still on the raw side, but his positional size (6'9½") for a face-up scorer remains enticing.

28. Golden State Warriors: Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SF, Senior)

Thybulle has gone dark since the season, having skipped the combine and not held any workouts for public knowledge. He could have a promise, though it's also possible a team snatches him before that promise can be fulfilled. He's being viewed as a potential defensive specialist with remarkable instincts and a three-ball that's just good enough.

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Darius Bazley (USA, SF/PF, 2000)

Bazley brings scoring and defensive versatility, but not any college film, having spent the year training instead of playing at Syracuse (decommitted) or the G League. He turned 19 years old earlier in the month and could be a Silly Putty prospect for San Antonio to mold.

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Nicolas Claxton (Georgia, C, Sophomore)

Defensive versatility has driven Claxton up into the first-round discussion, though his offense remains behind. This late, it's worth betting on his defensive upside as a switch-big, and it's a bonus that he has flashes of face-up scoring and open shot-making.