Final Top Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Mets Star Noah Syndergaard
When the New York Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays, that was domino No. 1. Right-hander Noah Syndergaard exiting Queens might be domino No. 2.
Don't ask us; ask Syndergaard, who made not-so-subtle references to his trade-bait status on Twitter and Instagram.
The chances of Thor changing laundry by the July 31 deadline are high. He isn't having his best season, but the 26-year-old has struck out 126 in 126.2 innings with a 3.65 FIP and is controllable through 2021.
With that in mind, let's take a final look at a half-dozen top landing spots for Syndergaard and the packages the Mets might get in return based on the latest rumors, rumblings and a dollop of informed speculation.
Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins are in first place in the American League Central, but the Cleveland Indians are nipping at their heels.
Their starting rotation ranks sixth with a 3.87 ERA but lacks a postseason-tested ace. Among regular starters, only Jose Berrios and Martin Perez have thrown in the postseason, and they've combined for two appearances.
Shortstop and top prospect Royce Lewis should be off the menu, but Minnesota could offer outfielder Alex Kirilloff, who boasts an elite hit tool with plus power and could also slot in as a first baseman.
To sweeten the deal, the Twins might throw in right-hander Cole Sands, who has struck out 91 in 82.1 innings between Single-A and High-A.
Houston Astros
The Houston Astros are in the driver's seat in the AL West and have a pair of aces in Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
That said, Syndergaard is a Texas native and the Stros could go from World Series contenders to Fall Classic front-runners by adding him to their rotation.
It would probably mean parting with outfielder and top prospect Kyle Tucker, which Houston is hesitant to do, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Then again, Houston's outfield is set left to right with Michael Brantley, George Springer and Josh Reddick, with slugging youngster Yordan Alvarez also capable of stepping in.
Parting with Tucker would sting, but adding Thor and his thunderbolts would be worth it.
Atlanta Braves
Even after signing left-hander Dallas Keuchel, the Atlanta Braves' rotation ranks 14th with a 4.47 ERA. They own first place in the NL East, but they could use more pitching.
Syndergaard's mighty right arm would pair well with the subtle sinking southpaw stylings of Keuchel. It will cost Atlanta, however.
The Braves might have to surrender right-hander Ian Anderson, who has struck out 138 in 105 frames at Double-A while posting a 2.66 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .199 average.
Anderson is on an ace trajectory, but the Braves are primed to win now behind a burgeoning core. Syndergaard could be the addition that vaults them into the champagne and confetti.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers are in the thick of the NL Central playoff chase. Their starting pitchers are also 20th overall with a 4.84 ERA.
With Stroman in New York and the San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner almost assuredly off the market given his team's recent surge, the Brew Crew should be in desperation mode.
They marched to Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2018. To build on that, they need an ace.
Syndergaard makes sense, and he was mentioned as a person of interest for Milwaukee by MLB.com's Jon Morosi on July 10.
It would possibly cost the Brewers toolsy outfielder Corey Ray along with High-A shortstop Brice Turang. That would deplete Milwaukee's farm, but it'd concurrently enhance the Brewers' chances at an October charge.
San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres won't be a playoff team in 2019. But it also won't be long until they taste October behind a solid core led by offseason acquisition Manny Machado and emerging superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.
That said, the Friars could bolster a rotation that ranks 15th with a 4.51 ERA despite playing its home games at pitcher friendly Petco Park.
Syndergaard would be an ideal target given his age and years of controllability. It might cost San Diego Luis Urias, who is an elite prospect with MLB experience and can play second base but is blocked on the left side of the infield (where he'd arguably be more valuable) by Machado and Tatis.
The sticker shock would be real, but so would Syndergaard's ability to push the up-and-coming Pads over the top.
New York Yankees
With Stroman headed to their Big Apple counterparts, the New York Yankees are running out of ways to improve a starting rotation that ranks 19th with a 4.77 ERA and has been without the services of ace Luis Severino (shoulder) all season.
The Giants have gotten hot and are likely to hold on to Bumgarner. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians are in the thick of the playoff chase and could opt to keep right-hander Trevor Bauer.
If the Mets are willing to trade with their regional rivals, the Yanks should pounce.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported top Yankees pitching prospect Deivi Garcia is off limits...expect maybe for Syndergaard. The 20-year-old Dominican has struck out 128 in 82.2 innings while ascending to Triple-A and has the arsenal of a frontline starter.
There are hurdles to a Mets-Yankees swap, but this feels like a match.
All statistics current as of Monday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.