Final Top Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Mets Star Noah Syndergaard

Ben Margot/Associated Press

When the New York Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays, that was domino No. 1. Right-hander Noah Syndergaard exiting Queens might be domino No. 2.

Don't ask us; ask Syndergaard, who made not-so-subtle references to his trade-bait status on Twitter and Instagram.

The chances of Thor changing laundry by the July 31 deadline are high. He isn't having his best season, but the 26-year-old has struck out 126 in 126.2 innings with a 3.65 FIP and is controllable through 2021.

With that in mind, let's take a final look at a half-dozen top landing spots for Syndergaard and the packages the Mets might get in return based on the latest rumors, rumblings and a dollop of informed speculation.