NBA Offseason Report Cards for Every Team

Notable Additions: Bojan Bogdanovic; Ed Davis; Emmanuel Mudiay; Jarrell Brantley; Jeff Green; Justin Wright-Foreman; Mike Conley; Miye Oni; Nigel Williams-Goss; Stanton Kidd; William Howard

Notable Exits: Derrick Favors; Ekpe Udoh; Grayson Allen; Jae Crowder; Kyle Korver; Raul Neto; Ricky Rubio; Thabo Sefolosha

Notable Re-signings: None

Try naming a team that will have a better regular-season record than the Jazz. You'll start to run out of locks after two or three squads, if you even get that far.

Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic are everything Utah needed on offense. Donovan Mitchell is no longer the sole square-one shot creator. Both Conley and Bogie can get their own looks, and the former gives the Jazz a primary playmaker who commands attention off the ball. (I.E. The Anti-Rubio.)

Having those extra options will trickle down to the rest of the roster. No one aside from Mitchell benefits more than Joe Ingles. Gone are the days he needs to be the facsimile of a second or third option. Rudy Gobert might reach the 99th percentile of pick-and-roll diver efficiency.

But the Jazz's newly weaponized offense wasn't assembled without collateral damage. The timing of the Conley trade cost them. Valuable salary fodder came off the books—Rubio and Thabo Sefolosha—and forced Utah to ship out Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver, in addition to Grayson Allen and a pair of first-round picks.

That price does not average out to an overpay. Korver couldn't stay on the court in the playoffs, and Allen has yet to show anything outside his 2018 summer league stint. First-round picks aren't nothing, but Crowder's inclusion hurts the most. He unlocked ultra-dangerous four-out lineups around Gobert that would've steamrolled opponents in the Conley era.

Utah can still eke out similar offensive formations. Bogdanovic and Ingles are interchangeable at the 3 and 4. There might be a defensive trade-off. The Pacers didn't suffer when using Bogdanovic at power forward...until the playoffs. The Jazz will face a similar dilemma.

Neither Bogdanovic nor Ingles is the ideal wing to cover Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Paul George (2018 postseason notwithstanding), et al. Not every team has those players, but Utah will have to get through some of them to survive the West.

Jeff Green can almost mirror Crowder's defensive impact if he hits enough of his threes to stay on the court. Royce O'Neale has the length to play up, and the Jazz are open to starting him at power forward, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones. This might be a non-issue. It is worth monitoring in the meantime.