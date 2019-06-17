NBA Draft Rumors Tracker: Analysis, Predictions for Top Prospects, Trade Targets

0 of 6

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Rumors are the NBA's universal language ahead of the draft. Teams are beginning to confront tough long-term questions, top prospects have finished most of their workouts, and information is just generally available in overabundance.

Though Anthony Davis' availability no longer looms over the predraft frenzy, the fallout from his move to the Los Angeles Lakers absolutely does. Chief among the questions still left to answer: Will the New Orleans Pelicans keep or trade the No. 4 pick?

Plenty of other issues also remain unsolved. A few squads have multiple first-rounders and seem primed to move up. Few seem to have a hold on how the draft will play out after the top three prospects are off the board. A trade or two no one saw coming always gets struck on or before Thursday night.

Keeping up with the hustle and bustle is a grind. Don't worry. We've you got you covered. This space exists with the sole purpose of keeping you up to date with the latest, greatest, dopest chatter.