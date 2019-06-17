NBA Draft Rumors Tracker: Analysis, Predictions for Top Prospects, Trade Targets

NBA Draft Rumors Tracker: Analysis, Predictions for Top Prospects, Trade TargetsJune 17, 2019
Rumors are the NBA's universal language ahead of the draft. Teams are beginning to confront tough long-term questions, top prospects have finished most of their workouts, and information is just generally available in overabundance.
Though Anthony Davis' availability no longer looms over the predraft frenzy, the fallout from his move to the Los Angeles Lakers absolutely does. Chief among the questions still left to answer: Will the New Orleans Pelicans keep or trade the No. 4 pick?
Plenty of other issues also remain unsolved. A few squads have multiple first-rounders and seem primed to move up. Few seem to have a hold on how the draft will play out after the top three prospects are off the board. A trade or two no one saw coming always gets struck on or before Thursday night.
Keeping up with the hustle and bustle is a grind. Don't worry. We've you got you covered. This space exists with the sole purpose of keeping you up to date with the latest, greatest, dopest chatter.
Pelicans Shopping No. 4 Pick?
Anthony Davis is gone, but the Pelicans are not done wheeling and dealing. The No. 4 pick they acquired from the Lakers appears to be on the table.
"New Orleans has had significant interest in talks with teams in recent days on the fourth overall pick, and those talks are expected to continue over the next several days, sources said," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. "Teams are pursuing point guards Darius Garland and Coby White high in the lottery, giving New Orleans a chance for an even bigger haul from the deal."
Trading out of No. 4 makes perfect sense if the Pelicans are hot for their Lonzo Ball-Jrue Holiday backcourt. (They should be.) Fourth overall is prime Darius Garland territory, and both the Phoenix Suns (No. 6) and Chicago Bulls (No. 7) need a long-term option at point guard. The Atlanta Hawks are also in the mix, per Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith.
The Pelicans could feasibly stay in the top seven, snag an extra asset and end up with Zion Williamson and, say, Jarrett Culver or De'Andre Hunter. That's a quality draft.
In the event New Orleans is extra high on Culver, though, it makes more sense to stay put. He probably isn't lasting past the No. 6 selection.
Lakers Still in Play for a Third Superstar?
Executing the Anthony Davis on July 6, as expected, would preclude the Lakers from carving out superstar cap space and force them to flesh out the roster with role players or a loaded offer sheet for a restricted free agent such as, ahem, D'Angelo Russell. Pushing the completion date back to July 30, on the other hand, would give them a line to max money.
Los Angeles hasn't yet committed to a singular direction.
"The Lakers right now are operating on both fronts," ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote. "They still hope to chase max players such as Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard, sources say. They also have begun discussing players expected to fetch somewhere in that $10 million-plus range, sources say."
This isn't a typical draft nugget, but it has implications on what the Pelicans do with the No. 4 pick.
Whoever's selected will already be thrust into the awkward situation of wearing a Lakers hat. Delaying the official completion date of the Davis trade would then prevent that player from joining the Pelicans in summer league.
That, by extension, might make the pick harder to flip in advance of the draft if the Pelicans don't want to keep it. Interested teams will presumably want more immediate access to their cornerstone prospect.
Still, the Lakers have to try perfecting the timeline. Including the No. 4 pick as actual salary is the only way for them to make the math work in a Davis trade and enjoy max-level cap space. And that extra money matters even if they opt to prioritize depth over additional star power.
Bradley Beal Is Off-Limits...Sort Of
Hopeful vultures will cross their fingers for Giannis Antetokounmpo to vault up the superstar-dilemma list now that Anthony Davis is in Los Angeles. They better not hold their breath.
We're at least one year away from Antetokounmpo's future becoming an issue, and he'll have to reject a five-year, $247.3 million supermax extension next summer for the Milwaukee Bucks to even consider soliciting offers.
Bradley Beal is the better trade candidate. He can qualify for the same supermax extension as Antetokounmpo by making an All-NBA team next year, and the Washington Wizards likely won't be keen on bankrolling megadeals for both him and John Wall knowing how poorly other supermaxes have aged (Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Wall himself).
Whether the Wizards are ready to open the bidding for Beal is another matter. They currently don't have a permanent general manager in place, and they aren't expected to "even consider moving" him without securing an "overwhelming" return, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.
Those blockbuster overtures might come. Beal is about to turn 26 and has two years left on his contract, and his All-NBA candidacy is fresh in everyone's minds.
Equally important: He might be the only name in the available-superstar game. Neither Mike Conley nor Chris Paul qualify, and the annual Damian Lillard speculation died with the Portland Trail Blazers' Western Conference Finals run.
Surprise names always hit the trade block, because, well, #ThisLeague. For now, with so many superstars entering free agency this summer, Beal stands in a tier of possibilities all his own.
Even if nothing happens on draft night—and it probably won't—his future is worth monitoring over the offseason.
Rockets Searching for Another Star
The Houston Rockets remain open for business.
General manager Daryl Morey has "aggressively shopped" players still under contract, including Clint Capela and Chris Paul, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. This comes on the heels of Morey telling Sean Salisbury of SportsTalk790 in Houston that he won't be taking calls on Paul and wants to "add one more star" to the Rockets' core.
It doesn't matter whether Paul is up for grabs. He turned 34 in May and has three years and $124.1 million left on his contract. The Rockets will have a tough time trading him for cap relief, let alone a monster return.
Capela is by far and away their best blockbuster anchor. Teams aren't tripping over themselves to pay huge money for bigs outside the Anthony Davis/Joel Embiid/Karl-Anthony Towns genre, but Capela is owed at most $74.5 million over the next four years. That isn't an unreasonable price for a 25-year-old rim-runner who works his butt off on defense and is only borderline unplayable against the Golden State Warriors.
Packaging his salary with a bunch of picks should at least get the Rockets in the door for any stars who might become available. They reportedly offered four first-rounders for Jimmy Butler in October, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Offering Capela, salary filler and two to three first-rounders for Bradley Beal would be intriguing.
Houston also might have an easier go of netting a third star closer to the trade deadline. That gives what is now a bare-bones market time to develop. Certain free-agency marriages could go belly up, and the Rockets may be one of the few teams willing to take on freshly signed four- and five-year pacts that aren't locks to age well.
Suns Still Looking to Trade for a Veteran Guard
Phoenix continues to shop the No. 6 pick in hopes of landing "the right veteran guard that complements Devin Booker," according to ESPN's Jonathon Givony.
That remains the smartest play.
Darius Garland should be off the board by No. 6. The Suns could hope to strike lightning in a bottle with Coby White, but no rookie floor general will be a perfect fit next to Booker.
New kids on the block need time to marinate. Booker is ready to win now. Taking the ball out of his hands to indulge the learning curve of a first-year player likely won't go well.
This isn't to say the Suns have to deal their pick. They could draft a wing and look to sign a point guard in free agency.
That scenario is their safest bet. The trade market for floor generals isn't too deep. Aside from Mike Conley, no other prospective target is worth the No. 6 selection unless Jrue Holiday suddenly becomes available in the aftermath of the Anthony Davis blockbuster.
Even then, if the Suns are going after a high-priced point guard, they have to worry about salary-matching pieces. They'll have flexibility to absorb some money, but are they willing to give up something like No. 6, Josh Jackson and TJ Warren for a soon-to-be 32-year-old Conley?
Hawks, and Perhaps Cavs, Have Eyes for De'Andre Hunter
De'Andre Hunter no longer seems like he'll be in the conversation to go at No. 4 if the Pelicans keep the pick—which comes as great news for the Hawks and, potentially, Cleveland Cavaliers.
Atlanta is "very high" on Virginia's combo forward, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. His fit is tantalizing beside John Collins in smaller frontcourt combinations. Hunter's 41.9 percent clip from three in college came on just 160 total attempts, but his stopping power from the outside-in floats strong three-and-D projections on its own.
The Hawks most likely have to make a move if he's their guy. They won't be on the clock until No. 8, by which time Hunter figures to be gone—particularly, it seems, if new Cavaliers head coach John Beilein gets his way.
A source told The Athletic's Sam Vecenie that Cleveland's head honcho "is a fan of De'Andre Hunter, but as a new coach it's unclear what kind of sway he'd have in such decisions." Hunter should be there for the taking at No. 5 if the Cavaliers want him, and he profiles as a better complement than lead guards Darius Garland and Coby White, both of whom are in best-player-available discussions at this spot.
But Cleveland is too early into its rebuild to draft exclusively for fit. Garland and White shoot well enough to play off incumbent guard Collin Sexton, and Jarrett Culver is a worthy, if better, alternative to anyone else should he still be available.
If Hunter is piquing the Cavaliers' attention, they'll want to strike up conversations with Phoenix and Chicago, just to see whether they can net another asset for moving back while remaining in front of Atlanta.