Anthony Davis and the NBA's Biggest Star Dilemmas This Offseason

1 of 6

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Mike Conley's future in Memphis is more of a light dilemma. His postseason sentiments suggest he's ready to move on, and the Grizzlies are building themselves back up outside of his win-now timeline, but they don't have to move him.

Pairing him with Ja Morant, the presumed No. 2 pick, is arguably ideal. The rookie floor general gets a mentor, and Conley can defend some 2s in dual-point guard lineups. Keeping an All-Star-level player might crimp the Grizzlies' draft stock, but next year's pick is owed to the Boston Celtics with top-six protection, and tanking to retain it doesn't make as much sense under the new lottery format.

Still, Conley will have suitors, with the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz expected to be chief among them. The Grizzlies don't have much business holding on to a soon-to-be 32-year-old who is owed $67 million over the next two seasons if prospective suitors are willing to restock their asset cupboard.

Chris Paul, Houston Rockets

Everyone on the Rockets except for James Harden is available, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Judging from general manager Daryl Morey's Instagram, Chris Paul also won't be going anywhere.

Whether that's by choice is an unofficial matter of common sense.

Of course Paul isn't untouchable. He remains one of the NBA's highest-IQ passers and top defenders at his position, but he is 34, cannot cook off the dribble like he used to, has battled hamstring issues in each of the past two seasons and, above all, will earn $124.1 million over the next three years. He is at best a roadblock to fleshing out the rest of the roster and at worst regressing fast enough to become a functional liability.

Houston isn't getting net-positive value for Paul at his price point. As Bleacher Report's Ken Berger reminded us, no team is viewing him as its Plan A. The Rockets will have to accept packages assembled around cap relief and role players if they're serious about moving him.

That prospect of a lukewarm return is nothing if not a deciding factor. Houston will not move Paul while improving its championship chances without a miracle.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam doesn't fit the description of "superstar," but he may be well on his way. More importantly, his extension eligibility is intriguing enough to warrant brief discussion.

At least a handful of teams will be open to paying him max money next summer. The 2020 free-agency class is awfully thin after Anthony Davis (player option) and Draymond Green. Siakam will end up being a top-five available name unless a couple of studs sign one-plus-ones this offseason.

The Raptors aren't under impossible pressure in this situation. They can match any offer Siakam receives next year. But they have to more seriously consider hammering out an extension if he's willing to take anything less than the max.

Even a slight discount may not be enough to get them overthinking. Their approach to the summer of 2020 no doubt depends on Kawhi Leonard's free agency this year (player option), but they're ticketed for serious cap space with or without him.

Siakam's projected hold ($7.1 million) is paramount to that flexibility if Leonard stays put. Putting him on the books for more than four times that amount so far in advance almost assuredly prevents the Raptors from chiseling out an additional max slot. Their decision gets easier should Leonard leave, but Siakam's pay raise turns into an issue of timing versus opportunity if they're trying to upgrade a championship contender.