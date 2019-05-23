Biggest Snubs and Takeaways from 2019 All-NBA Team

1 of 5

Missing out on All-NBA honors strips Bradley Beal of his supermax eligibility this summer (more on that in a second). Equally important: It also cost him a nod he deserves.

As the Rule of Snubs stipulates, someone else must be bounced from the docket for Beal to get the distinction. That's not a problem. Russell Westbrook can get the ax. Or, hell, even Kemba Walker.

Beal was that good. He became just the 11th player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game with a true shooting percentage north of 58.

His company: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Alex English, James Harden, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson.

Playing for the no-good, really bad, not-fun, 32-win Washington Wizards probably hurt Beal's case. Let's agree not to care.

Third-team selections are a chance to reward players who hail from basement franchises. Walker's Charlotte Hornets were hardly a beacon of watchability. That isn't to say he's the one who should be nixed. Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third consecutive season, but his efficiency dipped, and the Oklahoma City Thunder's net rating plummeted whenever he played without Paul George.

The Wizards, by comparison, finished (just barely) in the green during the extensive time Beal logged without John Wall. They were, however, a net minus in those minutes following Wall's season-ending injury.

Whatever. Nitpicking is part of this process. The gap separating Beal's candidacy from Westbrook's own is thin, if it exists at all. Ditto for Walker's case. Still, Beal deserved an All-NBA bid. He had the credentials to curry favor over either of the actual two third-team selections.