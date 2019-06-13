2019 NBA Draft Big Board: B/R's Official Top 50 Prospects

2 of 14

40. Terance Mann (Florida State, SG/SF, Senior)

The right team and fit could optimize Mann, who isn't special in any one area but frequently makes the right plays and executes as a finisher, passer, rebounder and defender. He also made 30 of 77 threes this year, an encouraging development, although late.

39. Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF, Junior)

Roby fits the mold of a power forward teams are looking for with three-point range and the ability to attack closeouts and cover ground defensively. The knock on Roby is his lack of polish for a three-year college player, both in terms of skill execution and knowing when to make the right plays.

38. Terence Davis (Ole Miss, SG, Senior)

Davis could go from the G League Elite camp to hearing his name called in the first round. His impact came and went at Ole Miss. However, he improved his perimeter shot-making (65 threes) and playmaking (3.5 assists). His slashing, jumper and defensive pressure stood out in each of his four scrimmages at the combine. He comes off as a gritty two-way role player capable of catching fire.

37. Darius Bazley (USA, SF/PF, 2000)

Bazley helped himself at the combine after skipping college and the G League. Assessing his skill level and feel is difficult since a pair of scrimmages are the only recent competition to go off. For a 6'9" teenager who can handle the ball and make specialty shots/threes, Bazley comes off as a hit-or-miss gamble worth taking anywhere in the second round.

36. KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF, Sophomore)

The idea of Okpala has always been appealing. The 6'9½" forward has enough size to play either forward spot, and he turned the corner this year as a scorer and shot-maker. A best-case scenario envisions a mismatch. But he's still far from NBA-ready and limited as a shot-creator, passer and three-point shooter.

35. Luguentz Dort (Arizona State, SG, Freshman)

Dort could be a team's key role player if his skills and feel begin to catch his power and athleticism. His finishing instincts are weak, and his shot isn't convincing. Otherwise, he's going to continue putting pressure on opponents with his downhill attacking and defensive toughness.

34. Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Johnson's 45 threes don't make up for his limited shot-creating ability and passing. He has the NBA body and athleticism for attacking and defending, and when set, he demonstrated fine shot-making skill. Having a strong runner game is also a plus. He'll need to become a more dynamic shooter off the catch and dribble, however, assuming he never adds value as a playmaker or isolation weapon.

33. Ty Jerome (Virginia, PG/SG, Junior)

Jerome's shooting and passing could help him compensate for limited burst and off-the-dribble scoring ability. No perceived upside will cause him to fall into the 20s or 30s, and a playoff team could catch a break and land an efficient role player who rarely makes mistakes.

32. Dylan Windler (Belmont, SF, Senior)

Windler will earn consideration from teams that draft in the 20s for his role-player potential. His 68.1 true shooting percentage and 10.8 rebounds are tremendous for a wing. He'd be more of a first-round lock if he was sharper working off the dribble.

31. Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SG/SF, Senior)

Teams will eye Thybulle as a defensive specialist to target in the 20s. One in the 30s will likely enter the draft hoping he falls. It's still important for his shooting to improve, as the 22-year-old only shot 30.5 percent from three this year. But coaches will be willing to exercise patience given his defensive potential and overall maturity.