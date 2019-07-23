Report: 'Not Accurate' Kawhi Leonard Recruited Paul George to Demand LAC Trade

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard reportedly didn't recruit Paul George to demand a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder before they both landed with Los Angeles Clippers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday previous speculation about Leonard's involvement in the trade process was "not accurate" and noted George was already interested in joining the Clippers and merely spoke with the reigning NBA Finals MVP to seal the deal.

