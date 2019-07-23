Report: 'Not Accurate' Kawhi Leonard Recruited Paul George to Demand LAC Trade

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors and Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for play to resume during the second half of an NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on March 22, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard reportedly didn't recruit Paul George to demand a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder before they both landed with Los Angeles Clippers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday previous speculation about Leonard's involvement in the trade process was "not accurate" and noted George was already interested in joining the Clippers and merely spoke with the reigning NBA Finals MVP to seal the deal.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

