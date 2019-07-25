Ranking the NBA's Top 5 Organizations over the Last 5 Years

1 of 6

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder: Sam Presti losing Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the same summer isn't great. But OKC is fifth in the NBA in simple rating system over the last five years. And the haul from trading those two stars is massive. The Thunder have 10 incoming first-round picks (or pick swaps) between now and 2026, not to mention Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and Chris Paul.

Boston Celtics: This is another team that lost multiple big names this summer. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are both out, but Danny Ainge should still get credit for landing those two, Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker.

Cleveland Cavaliers: David Griffin, now with the New Orleans Pelicans, was at the helm of the Cavs squad that won the 2016 title. He's not responsible for the sense of duty LeBron James felt toward Cleveland, but he deserves credit for assembling a title-worthy supporting cast around him.

Utah Jazz: Dennis Lindsey has two top-three Executive of the Year finishes in the last three years. Utah's seventh in simple rating system. And he and new general manager Justin Zanik aced the 2019 offseason by adding Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ed Davis and Jeff Green.

Milwaukee Bucks: Fresh off winning Executive of the Year in 2019, Jon Horst and the Bucks look set to compete for titles for the foreseeable future.

Denver Nuggets: Denver president of basketball operations Tim Connelly assembled an exciting young core that helped him earn some Executive of the Year votes. Landing Paul Millsap helped accelerate the team's timeline.

Brooklyn Nets: The outlook for the Nets was bleak when Sean Marks took over. They'd been devastated by the trade that cost them multiple first-round picks for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. They won 21 games in the season Marks was hired (he was fired in February 2016), followed by 20 after his first full offseason. Three-and-a-half years since being hired, Marks has a playoff appearance to go along with landing KD and Kyrie this summer.

Los Angeles Lakers: L.A. finished 28th in both simple rating system and winning percentage over the last five years, which is why it didn't sniff the top five. LeBron and AD joining the team feels like it has much more to do with the organization's legacy than any recent trends. However, Rob Pelinka and company did get those two superstars and should be competing for titles for at least the next couple of years.

Philadelphia 76ers: After several years of "trusting the process" under Sam Hinkie, the 76ers have effectively pivoted into contention. The process brought them Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Supplementing that with veterans like Al Horford, Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson puts Philly firmly in title contention moving forward.

Portland Trail Blazers: Portland has made the postseason in each of the five seasons sampled here, slowly but surely climbing up to a conference finals appearance in the loaded West in 2019. It feels as though the Blazers will be a postseason staple as long as they hang onto the Damian Lillard/CJ McCollum backcourt they assembled through the draft.

Indiana Pacers: The Pacers are another team that wins consistently enough to earn a mention here. They've made the postseason in each of the last four years. They're a little different than the Blazers, though. While Portland is annually led by Lillard, Indiana has had a different leader in wins over replacement player in each of the last three seasons: Thaddeus Young in 2019, Victor Oladipo in 2018 and Paul George in 2017. Staying competitive in the face of roster turnover is a plus in today's constantly changing NBA.