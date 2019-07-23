Predicting Top 2020 NBA Free Agents Who Will Jump Ship

5 of 10

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

We are at the possible beginning of the end of an era in Golden State. Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala have departed, Klay Thompson is likely out for much of 2018-19 and D'Angelo Russell is replacing him (for some reason). Stephen Curry is the same as he ever was, but the smothering defense that Toronto played in the Finals when Durant and Thompson were sitting out could resemble the primary defensive look against him next year.

All this is to say, barring an unbelievable turn of events (which, to be fair, is possible with the Warriors), Golden State's reign of terror over the NBA is done, and in due time, several remaining stalwarts may depart.

Curry seems to be a Warriors lifer, and Klay just re-upped for five more years. But Draymond Green has been far cagier about his long-term plans. He signed with Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul's agency, in March, and ESPN's Chris Haynes has reported that Draymond will not take a pay cut on his next contract.

With Curry, Thompson and Russell each owed over $100 million, signing Green to what would likely be a large deal would impose severe luxury-tax penalties on Golden State and make the Warriors one of the most expensive teams in NBA history. Franchise owner Joe Lacob has repeatedly stated that he has no problem paying the luxury tax, but when that bill is staring him in the face, he may have second thoughts.

Green may need to look elsewhere if his financial expectations remain so high.