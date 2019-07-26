Every NBA Team's Top Priority in 2020 Free Agency

1 of 30

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The 2019-20 season will be John Collins' third as a pro, and it'll go a long way toward determining what kind of player he'll ultimately be.

As a rookie, he bounced around, ran the floor, snared offensive boards and finished with a block rate of 3.8 percent that ranked him just outside the league's elite tier of shot-swatters.

He seemed like a low-usage, high-energy role-filler, albeit one with the immense upside you'd attach to a 20-year-old. That outlook changed in Year 2 when Collins leaped from 15.7 points per 36 minutes to 23.4, upping his usage rate and nudging his true shooting percentage a bit higher (62.7 percent) in the process.

He shelved his shaky mid-range game and more than doubled his three-point attempt rate, hitting 34.8 percent of his deep tries. The updated version of Collins stopped defending the rim as effectively but became an efficient scorer who could produce plenty of volume with tantalizing stretch at 6'10".

If he combines the best parts of those first two years and proves he can play center more often (38 percent of his minutes came at the 5 as a rookie, against just 18 percent as a sophomore), Collins will be a star.

If defense continues to be an issue, or if Collins' impressive statistical production doesn't translate to wins, the Hawks will have a tricky decision when he becomes eligible for an extension on July 6, 2020.

Just about everyone who matters in Atlanta is on a rookie deal. Though it seems like the rebuild just started, Collins' extension—and with it, the Hawks' first chance to commit to their core—is just around the corner.