30 Free-Agent Targets for 30 Teams Next Offseason

0 of 30

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Following a summer that saw Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and more change teams, 2020's free-agency class looks a bit sparse by comparison.

That's not meant as a slight to players who'll be available next summer. It's just difficult to imagine anything quite as wild as the game of musical chairs in 2019.

The headliner is AD, though he has to decline a player option to get to free agency. And, at that point, he'd likely return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Twelve months is a long time, though. A lot can happen between now and next summer. And considering what we just witnessed, it's probably foolish to forecast anything as definite.

On that note, the operating assumption here is that teams can get the players listed below. Sign-and-trades made a heck of a comeback this summer. Teams find ways to make things work under the cap.

But this write-up will still be tethered to reality. Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith has calculated the maximum cap space each team can reach in 2020. Think of those numbers as guideposts in this exercise.

A few other housekeeping notes: