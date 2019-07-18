30 Free-Agent Targets for 30 Teams Next Offseason

0 of 30

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Following a summer that saw Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and more change teams, 2020's free-agency class looks a bit sparse by comparison.

That's not meant as a slight to players who'll be available next summer. It's just difficult to imagine anything quite as wild as the game of musical chairs in 2019.

The headliner is AD, though he has to decline a player option to get to free agency. And, at that point, he'd likely return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Twelve months is a long time, though. A lot can happen between now and next summer. And considering what we just witnessed, it's probably foolish to forecast anything as definite.

On that note, the operating assumption here is that teams can get the players listed below. Sign-and-trades made a heck of a comeback this summer. Teams find ways to make things work under the cap.

But this write-up will still be tethered to reality. Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith has calculated the maximum cap space each team can reach in 2020. Think of those numbers as guideposts in this exercise.

A few other housekeeping notes:

Having teams target players already on their rosters was avoided. Incumbents may be the top targets for many squads, but the potential for movement was the focus.

Once a player was listed as a target for one team, he was off the board for the rest. Again, this isn't how free agency works in reality, but consider that an effort to avoid redundancy.

The salary cap is projected to be $116 million for the 2020-21 season.

projected to be $116 million for the 2020-21 season. Just being able to afford a player under the cap wasn't the only criteria. For each team, 2020-21 cap sheets were analyzed, roster weaknesses were identified and 2020 free agents who could address some of those weaknesses were chosen.

And finally, the teams are organized alphabetically, with individual targets falling into one of five categories: Restricted Free Agents, Veteran Mercenaries, Veterans in Their Prime, The Sentimental Picks and Long Shots

So, without further ado, here are free-agency targets for each of the NBA's 30 teams.