Report: 2019 NBA Salary Cap Won't Change, Will Drop $2M Below 2020 Projection

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The salary cap projections for the 2019-20 NBA season remain on track, whereas the 2020-21 projections have fallen by $2 million from initial projections, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Friday the NBA expects the salary cap to be $109 million next season, with $132 million the luxury tax line. Those numbers are projected at $116 million and $141 million, respectively, in 2020-21.

Last September, Charania reported the league was on track to have a $118 million salary cap in two years' time.

The fact the 2019-20 projections are holding steady is good news for the teams that plan on spending big this offseason. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker and Jimmy Butler headline the list of stars hitting the open market.

A slightly smaller salary cap wouldn't drastically alter a team's plans with regard to pursuing a marquee free agent, but it would hinder a general manager's ability to fill out a roster around the margins in the summer.

Of course, that impact will apparently be felt during the 2020 offseason.

In general, the cap figures for the next two seasons offer another indication of the NBA's overall growth. When the league's revenues spiked ahead of the 2016-17 season, the salary cap rose to $94.1 million. In the space of five years, that number is set to expand by more than $20 million.