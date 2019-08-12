Lakers 2019-20 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear the organization's expectations are sky-high heading into the second year of the LeBron James era.

"For us, anything short of a championship is not success," Pelinka told reporters.

The Lakers' 2018-19 season was derailed by injuries, including just 55 appearances from James. The end result was a 37-45 record, which was 11 games shy of a playoff berth in the loaded Western Conference.

In turn, the front office put together a blockbuster offseason highlighted by a trade for superstar power forward Anthony Davis and several high-profile free-agent signings, led by guards Danny Green and Avery Bradley as well as center DeMarcus Cousins.

Now, with two elite players in James and Davis leading one of the NBA's deepest rosters, the Lakers are primed to make a massive leap forward.

Let's check out all of the available information about L.A.'s slate for next season after the league's schedule release. That's followed by a breakdown of the top matchups and a record prediction.

2019-20 Lakers Schedule Details

Season Opener: Oct. 22 at Los Angeles Clippers

Championship Odds: 3-1 (via Caesars)

Full Schedule: via Ohm Youngmisuk

Top Matchups

Los Angeles Clippers (First Game: Oct. 22)

The Lakers weren't the only team in L.A. making waves during the summer. The Clippers also made massive upgrades to their roster by signing Kawhi Leonard, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, and trading for Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It creates a situation where the battle for Los Angeles could also determine the NBA champion.

The Clippers may hold a slight advantage heading into the campaign since they went 48-34 to make the playoffs before their marquee additions, but the difference between the sides is minimal. So the head-to-head meetings will be highly intriguing to see how the coaches play the matchups.

That said, it's unclear whether the sides ever face off at full strength during the regular season. With both teams featuring several veteran players and the rise of "load management" for rest, the rivals might opt to showcase a little gamesmanship in the regular-season meetings.

A playoff meeting would be a different story and could determine the West's Finals representative.

Houston Rockets (First Road Game: Jan. 18)

The Rockets' decision to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Thunder represented the biggest boom-or-bust move of the summer.

Westbrook's individual talent has never been in question, but whether he can help lead a championship team is up for debate. That uncertainty is elevated since being reunited with former OKC teammate James Harden once again puts two ball-dominant players in the same backcourt.

On paper, Houston features enough high-end skill to challenge the L.A. teams for Western Conference supremacy. Its meetings with the Lakers will represent James and Co.'s best test when it comes to playing man-to-man defense.

The West figures to generate most of the attention once again, but the Lakers' games against the East's top contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will also generate plenty of buzz.

Season Forecast

It's difficult to project the Lakers' record because it's unclear how much they value the top seed in the Western Conference. If L.A. is desperate for home-court advantage in the playoffs, there's enough talent to make a serious push for 60 wins.

That probably isn't the case, though. James, Davis, Cousins and the rest of the team's impact veterans are all likely to see their fair share of healthy scratches to help keep them fresh and hopefully injury-free.

On the flip side, the Lakers' depth should protect them against falling too far down the standings, barring a long-term injury to either of their superstars.

All told, Pelinka is considering this a title-or-bust season, and much of the storied franchise's fanbase likely agrees with that assessment after enduring six straight playoff-less years.

The upside is there, and by the time May and June roll around, it's well within the realm of possibility the Lakers will become the team to beat. There could be some early struggles while the retooled roster jells, however. That and the desire to rest stars could suppress the team's record a bit.

Record Prediction: 52-30