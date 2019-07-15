Steve Kerr Shares Clip of Shaq Vowing to Kiss Feet for Coaching Accomplishment

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 21: Steve Kerr and Shaquille O'Neal before the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs on May 21, 2014 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr apparently has no interest in Shaquille O'Neal kissing his feet on Fear Factor

Kerr took to Twitter to share a clip of O'Neal saying, "If a coach takes a team to the Finals four out of five years, I'll kiss his feet on Fear Factor with cheese on them."

The comment came after Phil Jackson took the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals four out of five years from 2000 through 2004. Los Angeles won the championship in the first three years during that span, lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round in 2003 and then lost to the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals in 2004.

Reaching the NBA Finals four out of five years is a notable feat, but Golden State has been to each of the last five under Kerr's leadership.

The Lakers can at least take solace knowing it did something the Warriors were unable to do by three-peating, but Kerr has every right to make O'Neal honor his promise after Golden State's run of success with three titles and five NBA Finals appearances in five years.

It's best for everyone that he doesn't.

Related

    Report: Rockets Fined $25K for Owner's Comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Fined $25K for Owner's Comments

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Is Not Worried About Load Management

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Steph Is Not Worried About Load Management

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop

    Report: Cuban Fined $50K for Meeting Leak

    Cuban: 'I appreciate the irony of [ESPN] reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cuban Fined $50K for Meeting Leak

    Cuban: 'I appreciate the irony of [ESPN] reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Bob Myers Moves on from KD with Appreciation

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Bob Myers Moves on from KD with Appreciation

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo