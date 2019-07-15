Steve Kerr Shares Clip of Shaq Vowing to Kiss Feet for Coaching Accomplishment

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr apparently has no interest in Shaquille O'Neal kissing his feet on Fear Factor.

Kerr took to Twitter to share a clip of O'Neal saying, "If a coach takes a team to the Finals four out of five years, I'll kiss his feet on Fear Factor with cheese on them."



The comment came after Phil Jackson took the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals four out of five years from 2000 through 2004. Los Angeles won the championship in the first three years during that span, lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round in 2003 and then lost to the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals in 2004.

Reaching the NBA Finals four out of five years is a notable feat, but Golden State has been to each of the last five under Kerr's leadership.

The Lakers can at least take solace knowing it did something the Warriors were unable to do by three-peating, but Kerr has every right to make O'Neal honor his promise after Golden State's run of success with three titles and five NBA Finals appearances in five years.

It's best for everyone that he doesn't.