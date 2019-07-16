B/R's NBA Title Odds Post-Free Agency: Which LA Team Would You Take?

2 of 14

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls: 1000/1

The Bulls are deep enough into their rebuild to know who's worth keeping (Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr.) and who probably isn't (Kris Dunn). But they're still in the discovery phase with most of this roster, and they'll want to learn quickly how rookie Coby White does behind the wheel. They'll track their progress through incremental growth, not actual wins and losses.

Oklahoma City Thunder: 1000/1

From championship-or-bust to the back end of the lottery, it's been quite the ride for the now Paul George-less and Russell Westbrook-less Thunder. OKC's willingness to keep Chris Paul around, per Bleacher Report's Ken Berger, might indicate just how little trade interest exists for the pricey 34-year-old. The Thunder's focus is suddenly on the youngsters, and there aren't nearly enough of them around yet.

Minnesota Timberwolves: 500/1

Can Karl-Anthony Towns get some help please? The scoring 7-footer just became only the 12th player in NBA history to average at least 24.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks. Minnesota rewarded him by going young and cheap in free agency, letting the likes of Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson and Tyus Jones walk while adding players like Jordan Bell, Noah Vonleh and Jake Layman.

Jarrett Culver, this summer's sixth overall pick, might be the second-most intriguing player on this roster. This time last year, he was nowhere near the NBA's radar after averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds as a freshman at Texas Tech. Good on him for making the leap, but his place on Minnesota's hierarchy doesn't say much for the incumbent collection of players and prospects.

Washington Wizards: 500/1

A total teardown still seems a matter of when—not if—for the Wizards, who are hamstrung by John Wall's atrocious contract and frightening injury. Bradley Beal could likely fetch a rebuilder's starter kit on the trade market, which is why he'll continue being a likely trade candidate no matter how often Washington insists he's off limits.

The scoring guard is potent enough to help the Wizards win more games than you'd think. He's been busy piling one career year on top of the next, which last season culminated with him as one of only six players to average 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. Still, his supporting cast will be horrific no matter if the team opts for its veterans or its youth.

Atlanta Hawks: 330/1

The Hawks aren't quite ready to take flight, and they know it. That's why they're still willing to house bad money provided they get an asset for doing so.

But they're close to taking off, and once they do, they should fly a long way up. Trae Young has superstar potential, John Collins is almost an All-Star already, and Kevin Huerter carries a three-point cannon around wherever he goes. De'Andre Hunter is exactly what this roster needed, and Cam Reddish looms as the kind of high-level wild card that could take this core over the top.