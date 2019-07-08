Madison Bumgarner Trade Rumors: Braves, Astros, Twins, Brewers Interested in SP

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

With Madison Bumgarner in the final year of his contract and the San Francisco Giants in last place in the National League West at the All-Star Break, there is a lot of interest in a potential trade centered around the left-handed starting pitcher.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams most interested in acquiring the 29-year-old veteran.

But making the situation more complicated, Bumgarner has an eight-team no-trade list featuring the Astros, Braves and Brewers, as well as other contenders like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Although he might still want to play for a top team, he at least wants the right to say no.

"Bumgarner compiled the list strategically, seeking leverage, a measure of control, over the teams he figured might want him most," Rosenthal reported.

This leaves only the Twins as a team that can make a deal without permission, but there will likely be a lot of suitors before the trade deadline.

Bumgarner hasn't had his best season, producing just a 5-7 record and 4.03 ERA, which would be the worst ERA of his career if it stands.

On the other hand, his peripherals have remained outstanding with 115 strikeouts and only 24 walks in 111.2 innings. His 4.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio is above his career mark (4.17) and nearly double last season's 2.53. A team could expect him to have better luck in the second half and return to the ace form he's displayed in the past.

Additionally, any contending squad would be well aware of the impact he can have in the postseason as a three-time World Series champion and one-time World Series MVP. He has a 2.11 ERA in 16 career playoff appearances.

A big market could emerge over the next few weeks.