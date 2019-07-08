NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Russell Westbrook, Rockets and More

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

All the marquee names in NBA free agency have agreed to sign now that the Kawhi Leonard saga is over, but with the conclusion of Leonard teaming up with Paul George and agreeing to join the Los Angeles Clippers comes a new name to watch this offseason: Russell Westbrook.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook and his agent have had conversations with Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti about the next steps—which include a possible trade—for the 30-year-old in the wake of trading George to the Clippers.

Since that report, the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets have been linked as potential trade destinations for the eight-time NBA All-Star and 2016-17 league MVP.

Houston Rockets

On Sunday, ESPN's Tim McMahon reported the Rockets are interested in Westbrook, which would reunite him with former Thunder teammate James Harden.

However, one source said that while the Rockets are interested, a trade for Westbrook would be a "long shot" because of the challenges of finding pieces who fit with the Thunder or getting another club involved for a multi-team deal.

The Rockets are certainly in the market to add another star to their roster after failing to land a meeting with free agent Jimmy Butler before he signed with the Heat, and Houston GM Daryl Morey has expressed interest in being aggressive in the trade market after Houston.

One path the Rockets could take to get Westbrook would be to swap Chris Paul for him because Paul's salary of $38.5 million aligns with Westbrook's. Morey, however, said earlier this offseason Paul and Harden would not be traded, and a source told McMahon that Paul would not necessarily be involved in a potential trade. Clint Capella and Eric Gordon are more likely pieces to be moved.

While the Rockets figure out if they can somehow land Westbrook, they are also believed to have interest in signing Tyson Chandler as a backup center, per McMahon.

Miami Heat

The Heat would certainly be an attractive destination for Westbrook after agreeing to acquire Butler via a sign-and-trade with the Rockets earlier this summer.

On Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Heat hold Westbrook in high regard, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said during a broadcast of an NBA Summer League game that the Miami Heat were a "team to watch" as trade talk ramps up for Westbrook:

The Heat would not have to give up much to get Westbrook, either. The Thunder acquired five future first-round picks from the Clippers so, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, they could conceivably land Westbrook for the expiring $19.2 million contract of Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters, who is owed $24.7 million over the next two years.

Detroit Pistons

Amick reported on Saturday the Detroit Pistons, along with the Heat, are "very real possibilities" for Westbrook.

Detroit already has one star in Blake Griffin, but adding Westbrook would make a formidable duo. Markief Morris, whom the Pistons signed in free agency and played with Westbrook last season, already seems to be making a pitch:

According to Amick, the most likely candidates the Pistons could trade to land Westbrook would be Andre Drummond (who is owed $55.8 million over the next two seasons with third-year player option), Reggie Jackson (on an expiring, $18 million contract), or Tony Snell (owed $23.5 million over next two years, with third-year player option).

Clearing Jackson and Snell would appear to make a lot of sense because it would allow the Pistons to keep their solid frontcourt of Griffin and Drummond while Westbrook mans the backcourt.