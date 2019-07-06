Danny Green, JaVale McGee and LeBron, AD's Updated Lakers Roster Without Kawhi

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Although the Los Angeles Lakers did not land Kawhi Leonard in free agency, they have added several quality pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis since Friday night.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with veteran shooting guard Danny Green. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports later reported that the Lakers signed another talented guard in Quinn Cook to a two-year, $6 million contract.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the Lakers are also bringing back two players from last year's team in center JaVale McGee and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Here is a look at where the Lakers' roster stands currently, per Spotrac:

PF/C Anthony Davis

PF Kyle Kuzma

SF LeBron James

SG Danny Green

Danny Green PG Quinn Cook

C JaVale McGee

McGee PF Johnathan Williams (Qualifying Offer)

SF Jared Dudley

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Caldwell-Pope SG Troy Daniels

Assuming Williams remains on the team and isn't poached as a restricted free agent, the Lakers have five roster spots remaining.

One of them will likely be filled by small forward Talen Horton-Tucker, who was a second-round pick out of Iowa State in the 2019 NBA draft. Horton-Tucker was selected by the Orlando Magic, and his rights were traded to L.A.

Additionally, the Lakers signed Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. to a two-way deal after he went undrafted, and they also signed undrafted forward Jordan Caroline out of Nevada to an Exhibit 10 contract, which can eventually be converted into a two-way contract.

Regardless of what happens with Norvell and Caroline, the Lakers have at least a couple of open spots to fill out the roster and secure additional depth.

Re-signing veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to start over Cook is a possibility, as is securing a younger option such as Trey Burke or Delon Wright. Veteran Jamal Crawford could also be in play.

In terms of bigs, DeMarcus Cousins may no longer be under consideration after bringing back McGee, but some lesser-known options include Kenneth Faried and JaMychal Green.

As things stand right now, general manager Rob Pelinka has done a good job of recovering from missing out on Leonard, who agreed to a deal with the rival Los Angeles Clippers after they acquired Paul George in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers' core of James, Davis and Kuzma is now surrounded by a number of quality shooters and defenders.

Green is a two-time NBA champion and one-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection who shot 45.5 percent from beyond the arc for the world champion Toronto Raptors last season.

Cook is a one-time NBA champion who has shot 41.8 percent from three-point range during his career with the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors.

Daniels and Dudley are three-and-D specialists, while Caldwell-Pope is an offensively gifted player who has averaged at least 11 points per game in each of the past five seasons.

It can be argued that the Clippers' core of Leonard, George, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell is superior, but in terms of depth, it appears as though the Lakers have put together a legitimate championship contender.