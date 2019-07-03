Report: Suns to Buy Out Kyle Korver After Trade; Lakers, 76ers, Bucks Interested

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning to buy out the contract of shooting guard Kyle Korver after they finalize a trade to acquire him from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Wednesday and noted the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are the "front-runners" to land Korver after he clears waivers to become an unrestricted free agent.

It's become a whirlwind eight-month stretch for the 38-year-old sharpshooter.

Korver was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz in late November. He spent the rest of the 2018-19 season with the Jazz before getting dealt to Memphis as part of the blockbuster trade sending Mike Conley to Utah last month ahead of the 2019 NBA draft.

Now he's being sent to Phoenix, but it will only be a quick pit stop before hitting the open market and likely deciding which contender he wants to join for next season.

Korver averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.2 assists across 70 appearances (all off the bench) for Cleveland and Utah last season. He shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc, and he's connected on 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts during an 16-year NBA career.

Along with the Cavs, Grizzlies, Suns and two stints with the Jazz, he's also made stops with the Sixers, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks since the then-New Jersey Nets selected him in the second round of the 2003 draft and quickly flipped him to Philly.

In June, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Korver had pushed aside retirement talk and is planning to play another season or two in the NBA.

He'll likely spend that time as an offensive sparkplug off the bench for a championship hopeful. The Lakers, Bucks and Sixers all fall into that category.