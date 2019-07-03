2019 NBA Free Agency Big Board: Top 25 Players Still Available Entering Day 4

0 of 26

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Day 3 of NBA free agency came and went without a bang or boom. Role players signed contracts. The Brooklyn Nets' strong offseason raged on. Jared Dudley finished the Los Angeles Lakers' Big Three, apparently.

Small stuff. Nothing huge. Can Kawhi Leonard make a decision already?

That was Day 3 in a nutshell.

Day 4 might be bigger. Leonard will turn the league on its head whenever he commits to a team. In the meantime, the market has other free agents—many of them cheap and ripe for the picking. We've ranked the top 25, because why not?

Exclusions remain straightforward. Contracts won't be made official until the moratorium lifts at 12 p.m. ET on July 6, but we'll be counting free agents as unavailable if the rumor mill has already revealed their destination.

Best fits are provided for each selection, with incumbent squads earning automatic nods so long as it makes sense. These estimates are based on the landscape entering Wednesday, and they take into account team needs, cap situations and open roster spots or the likelihood shoppers create them.

Suggested destinations are subject to change if another signing overturns the fit. Available players can likewise move up or down compared to their Day 3 big-board rankings if their appeal has increased from shifts in the market.

Note: Analysis for certain players is taken from Day 3's big board, but we've updated the text wherever necessary to reflect the most recent and relevant news. Also: This will begin as a top-25 pecking order and be winnowed down as players reach new agreements.