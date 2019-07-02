2019 NBA Free Agency Big Board: Top 25 Players Still Available Entering Day 3

0 of 26

Kawhi Leonard watch continues.

Every other top-15 free agent has made his decision. Jimmy Butler's relocation was the only star-player situation sort of hanging in the balance after the first day of free agency, and the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers cleared that hurdle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

And so, we're waiting on Leonard. Emphasis on we. The league at large has not remained idle. Not even Leonard's foremost suitors are in lockdown. The Los Angeles Clippers re-signed Patrick Beverley and absorbed Moe Harkless' expiring salary while both the Los Angeles Lakers (Troy Daniels) and Toronto Raptors (Matt Thomas) made smaller-scale moves.

This year's market has invited and, in turn, demanded action. Most of the top-50 names are gone. Many of the remaining free agents are in or awfully close to minimum contract territory.

As the field thins out, it gets harder to identify impactful acquisitions. That's why we're here. We've ranked the best available players by weighing a bunch of different factors: recent performance, age, health, developmental arc, expected contract value and the ease with which they can be fit into a new team.

Exclusions are straightforward. Contracts cannot be made official until the moratorium lifts at 12 p.m. ET on July 6, but we'll be counting free agents as unavailable if the rumor mill has already revealed their destination.

Best fits are provided for each selection, with incumbent squads earning automatic nods so long as it makes sense. These estimates are based on the landscape entering Tuesday, and they take into account team needs, cap situations and open roster spots or the likelihood certain shoppers create them.

Suggested destinations are subject to change if another signing overturns the fit. Available players can likewise move up or down compared to their day two big-board rankings if their appeal has increased from shifts in the market.

Note: Analysis for certain players is taken from day two's big board, but we've updated the text to reflect the most recent and relevant news. Also: This will begin as a top-25 pecking order and be winnowed down as players reach new agreements.