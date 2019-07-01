2019 NBA Free Agency Big Board: Top Players Still Available

0 of 21

So how was everybody's, ahem, "first day" of NBA free agency?

Please excuse the lowbrow snark. It is just genuinely ridiculous how the Association's offseason timeline has progressed.

Always bracing for the unpredictable is a must, but we legitimately knew that Kyrie Irving was headed to the Brooklyn Nets a full day before the start of free agency, and we heard about Kevin Durant joining him with more than an hour to go. Kudos to them, and Kemba Walker, for figuring out how to travel into the future, hold their meetings and then return back in time to get a jump-start on making their decisions.

Anyway...other quality free agents are still on the board. Plenty of them. We've outlined the best available players after using a mix of factors. Mostly: recent performance, age, health, developmental arc, expected contract value and the ease with which they can be fit into a new team.

Excluding players from consideration is straightforward. Contracts cannot be made official until the moratorium lifts at 12 p.m. ET on July 6, but we'll be counting free agents as unavailable if the rumor mill has already made their destination official. This will begin as a top-25 pecking order and be winnowed down as players reach new agreements.

*Note: Analysis for certain players is taken from our top-50 big board, but we've updated the text to reflect the most recent, relevant news.