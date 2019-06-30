Knicks Rumors: Quinn Cook Sign-and-Trade Targeted; Reggie Bullock Meeting Set

The New York Knicks are looking to add Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook via a sign-and-trade and Los Angeles Lakers wing Reggie Bullock through free agency.

The Cook news is per ex-New York Post Knicks beat writer Peter Vecsey, who said New York is "furiously" working on a deal.

David Aldridge of The Athletic dropped the Bullock report, noting that he's "ready to commit to a strong offer from New York." However, Aldridge tweeted that the Lakers and other teams have interest in Bullock, who is meeting the Knicks in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Cook averaged 6.9 points in 14.3 minutes per game last season. The 28-year-old Bullock dropped 11.3 points in 29.8 minutes per contest.

     

