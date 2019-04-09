Max Kellerman: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving to Knicks Becoming 'Increasingly' Real

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 5: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game on March 5, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Rumblings about a potential Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving pairing with the New York Knicks are getting louder, and ESPN's Max Kellerman is the latest to report that it seems likely to happen.

On Tuesday's episode of First Take, Kellerman said he's "hearing increasingly" that Durant and Irving to the Knicks is a "real thing."

Rumors that the Knicks will sign Durant and Irving this summer have circulated since the team created enough cap space to sign two max players by trading Kristaps Porzingis in January.

B/R's Ric Bucher said last week on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that Durant to the Knicks is "done."

Per The Athletic's Frank Isola, one agent noted Durant and Irving are debating which one will sign with the Knicks first.

"Why is that important? The player that is signed second is viewed as the follower, not the leader," Isola wrote.

Durant and Irving have more pressing matters than free agency. Both players are trying to lead their current teams to an NBA championship.

Durant is trying to win his third straight title as a member of the Golden State Warriors, while Irving will aim to get the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2009-10.

Both have player options for 2019-20.

Related

    KCP Reportedly Nixed Deal for Jabari Parker

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KCP Reportedly Nixed Deal for Jabari Parker

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Passed Up 'Space Jam 2'

    'I don't like being Hollywood. I don't like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Passed Up 'Space Jam 2'

    'I don't like being Hollywood. I don't like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Playoff Picture as the Season Ends

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Playoff Picture as the Season Ends

    Steve Silverman
    via Bleacher Report

    Dark-Horse Landing Spots for Top 2019 FAs

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Dark-Horse Landing Spots for Top 2019 FAs

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report