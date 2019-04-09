Max Kellerman: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving to Knicks Becoming 'Increasingly' Real

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Rumblings about a potential Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving pairing with the New York Knicks are getting louder, and ESPN's Max Kellerman is the latest to report that it seems likely to happen.

On Tuesday's episode of First Take, Kellerman said he's "hearing increasingly" that Durant and Irving to the Knicks is a "real thing."



Rumors that the Knicks will sign Durant and Irving this summer have circulated since the team created enough cap space to sign two max players by trading Kristaps Porzingis in January.

B/R's Ric Bucher said last week on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that Durant to the Knicks is "done."

Per The Athletic's Frank Isola, one agent noted Durant and Irving are debating which one will sign with the Knicks first.

"Why is that important? The player that is signed second is viewed as the follower, not the leader," Isola wrote.

Durant and Irving have more pressing matters than free agency. Both players are trying to lead their current teams to an NBA championship.

Durant is trying to win his third straight title as a member of the Golden State Warriors, while Irving will aim to get the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2009-10.

Both have player options for 2019-20.