Nets Rumors: BKN Confident of Landing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 5: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game on March 5, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly showing an "undeniable vibe of confidence" they will land the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving and New York Knicks' DeAndre Jordan after the NBA free-agent moratorium period opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the update, noting the Nets "sure seem to believe" they will sign all three of their marquee targets.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

