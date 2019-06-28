Knicks Rumors: NY May Not Get in-Person Interviews with Top Stars in Free Agency

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are coming off a franchise-worst 17-65 season, but hope was on the horizon thanks to a high draft pick and a boatload of cap space.

New York landed a top-three draft prospect in Duke forward RJ Barrett, but the possibility of adding superstar free agents looks bleaker by the day with every rumor seriously connecting top free agents seemingly anywhere but New York.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith added to that pile when he told Max Kellerman on First Take that he hears "no one anticipates [the Knicks are] going to get anybody" and specifically mentioned Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard as a free agent who won't even take an in-person interview with the team.

"The New York Knicks, from what I'm hearing, it's bad enough no one anticipates they're going to get anybody...I'm hearing the New York Knicks might not even get an interview in person. If they get something, it'll be phoners. I haven't spoken to the Knicks, I don't know if that's true. But I'm hearing a phoner! Phoners, Max! Phoners."

Free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, and the Knicks may be the odd team out on top stars.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.