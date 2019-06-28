Bulls Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Patrick Beverley, Julius Randle, More.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls may not be one of the more interesting teams in NBA free agency. They only won 22 games this past season, and they aren't considered major players for high-profile free agents like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant.

However, the Bulls are likely to make some noise on the open market. They have holes to fill, and they're projected to have more than $21 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

Based on early reports, it appears that Chicago is in the market for a new point guard. They have Kris Dunn under contract for two more seasons and drafted Coby White seventh overall, but the Bulls are still looking to add competition at the position.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Bulls are one of the teams interested in Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley:

As MacMahon pointed out, Beverley is seeking a deal in the three-year, $40 million range. This is certainly something Chicago can afford with its current cap situation, so the Bulls can extend a competitive offer.

The big question isn't whether the Bulls can sign Beverley but whether they should at that price. He averaged just 7.6 points and 3.8 assists last season and may have little impact on the position with both Dunn and White on the roster.

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Julius Randle, on the other hand, could potentially upgrade the position. He averaged a strong 21.4 points and 3.1 assists per game last season.

"The Bulls are expected to express early interest in free-agent forward Julius Randle, league sources said," Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium wrote. "Randle is expected to receive interest from several teams, including the Knicks and Nets, according to sources."

Restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon is another potential option at point guard. Chicago would likely have to overpay to pry him away from the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Bulls are "lining up" an offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Zach Lowe's Lowe Post podcast.

Brogdon averaged 15.6 points and 3.2 assists per game last season. At just 26 years old, he could also be a future building block for the Bulls. However, Chicago could face competition for his services from, among other teams, the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I've heard a rumble or two that don't be surprised if [the Lakers] make a run at Brogdon as a restricted free agent," Marc Stein of the New York Times said on the Silver Screen and Roll podcast.

The good news for Chicago—as it relates to Brogdon—is that the Lakers are in the process of freeing up more cap space.

This means Los Angeles can realistically pursue a max-contract free agent and may no longer have sights set on a secondary target like Brogdon.