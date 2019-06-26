Kemba Walker Rumors: Celtics, Hornets Favored to Sign Star; Mavs, Lakers in Mix

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are reportedly considered the favorite to sign guard Kemba Walker in free agency this offseason.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Boston is favored over the Charlotte Hornets, followed by the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers:

Townsend added that the New York Knicks are "somewhere down the line" when compared to Walker's other suitors.

The 29-year-old Walker has spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Hornets franchise.

