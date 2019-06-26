Kemba Walker Rumors: Celtics, Hornets Favored to Sign Star; Mavs, Lakers in Mix

Kemba Walker Rumors: Celtics, Hornets Favored to Sign Star; Mavs, Lakers in MixJune 26, 2019
The Boston Celtics are reportedly considered the favorite to sign guard Kemba Walker in free agency this offseason.
According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Boston is favored over the Charlotte Hornets, followed by the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers:
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Current Kemba Walker destination likelihood order, per league source: 1. Boston 2. Charlotte 3. Dallas (definitely in the mix, with Lakers) Somewhere down the line: New York
Townsend added that the New York Knicks are "somewhere down the line" when compared to Walker's other suitors.
The 29-year-old Walker has spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Hornets franchise.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Steph: Dubs Celebrated Journey After Finals Loss
'We had the entire team at the house and we were drinking some wine and having some fun, talking about the crazy year that we had'