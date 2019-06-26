Kemba Walker Rumors: Celtics, Hornets Favored to Sign Star; Mavs, Lakers in Mix

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) reacts after a basket against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are reportedly considered the favorite to sign guard Kemba Walker in free agency this offseason.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Boston is favored over the Charlotte Hornets, followed by the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers:

Townsend added that the New York Knicks are "somewhere down the line" when compared to Walker's other suitors.

The 29-year-old Walker has spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Hornets franchise.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Steph: Dubs Celebrated Journey After Finals Loss

    'We had the entire team at the house and we were drinking some wine and having some fun, talking about the crazy year that we had'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph: Dubs Celebrated Journey After Finals Loss

    'We had the entire team at the house and we were drinking some wine and having some fun, talking about the crazy year that we had'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jim Calhoun, Kemba's College HC, Says He'd 'Fit in Perfectly' with C's

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Jim Calhoun, Kemba's College HC, Says He'd 'Fit in Perfectly' with C's

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    You Want Character? You Got It in the Newest Celtics

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    You Want Character? You Got It in the Newest Celtics

    Boston Celtics
    via Boston Celtics

    Smart Vows a Bigger Leadership Role for the Changing C's

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Smart Vows a Bigger Leadership Role for the Changing C's

    Mark Murphy
    via Boston Herald