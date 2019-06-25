Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Star Has Interest in Ending NBA Career with Knicks

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony "would have interest in signing with the Knicks and finishing his career in New York," Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported Tuesday.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA team member, played in New York from 2011-2017. He took part in 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season before general manager Daryl Morey announced that the team was "parting ways" with him in mid-November. Anthony averaged 13.4 points on 40.5 percent shooting and 5.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game.

In January, the Rockets traded Anthony to the Chicago Bulls, who waived him. Anthony did not sign with another team afterward.

Although Anthony is reportedly interested in a return to New York, Bagley noted "most executives monitoring Anthony's free agency see the Lakers as the most likely destination" for the 16-year veteran.

Bagley added that "bringing Anthony back is not currently part" of the Knicks' offseason plan.

New York doesn't seem like a great fit for Anthony. If he's looking to contend for a championship, heading back to the 17-65 Knicks seems unwise.

The rebuilding Knicks look like they could strike out on the free-agent market given recent rumors connecting stars to other destinations. In particular, point guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Durant have been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

If the Knicks miss out on big names, they'll have to continue rebuilding around their young core.

The Lakers might make the most sense for Anthony. While he's won an NCAA championship and three Olympic gold medals, he has yet to win an NBA title.

The Lakers might give him the best chance to do so next year.

With LeBron James coming back from a groin injury and six-time All-Star Anthony Davis now in the mix, L.A. could emerge as a title favorite.

James and Anthony are close, and James reportedly wanted his friend to join the Lakers last season, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Los Angeles needs to fill out its roster after trading Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and multiple draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis. A host of players on last year's roster, including Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee, will become free agents Sunday.

Adding Anthony on a team-friendly deal might make sense for both sides. He likely hasn't lost his scoring ability despite his long layoff, and he could be a good fit off the Lakers' bench to lead the second unit's offense.